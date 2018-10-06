Infosys and Temasek Announce Joint Venture in Singapore
Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, announced the formation of a joint venture with Temasek, a Singapore-based investment company. The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek’s wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Trusted Source, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients. As part of the transaction, Infosys will acquire a 60 percent stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40 percent. Infosys and Temasek see important synergy and strategic alignment in the joint venture. Infosys gains significant capacity in terms of workforce as it focuses on strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia, while Temasek will see a rapid enhancement of its IT services through the augmented capabilities of the joint venture entity, a news release said. Trusted Source will provide Temasek and its other clients in the region solutions and technologies across cloud, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital experiences and AI and automation, and more, it said. "Infosys will leverage its digital skills, learning capabilities and transformation experience to help enhance operations across Temasek’s global business,” Infosys president Mohit Joshi said. “Our joint venture with Temasek will accelerate our efforts in the region, enhancing our existing presence, as we help clients navigate the next journey in their business transformation. This development is a key element of our continued efforts to invest and have a presence in the regions in which we operate."
Insight Venture Partners Buys Episerver for $1.1B
Episerver, the Irvine, Calif.-based company that provides services for marketers to manage content, was bought by Insight Venture Partners from the private equity firm Accel-KKR for $1.1 billion. “Episerver is at the center of a global digital transformation market that IDC expects to reach $1.7 trillion through 2019 and is expertly helping businesses of all sizes to digitize, optimize and personalize customer experiences,” said Deven Parekh, Indian American managing director at Insight Venture Partners, in a statement. The company’s service allows businesses to have a single repository for all of their marketing messaging to enable for information to be disseminated from a central location to different national and international websites.
Epic Sciences Receives $52M in Funding
San Diego-based Epic Sciences Inc., a diagnostics company developing novel solutions to personalize and advance cancer treatment and management, announced it has closed a $52 million Series E funding round led by Blue Ox Healthcare Partners LLC. Proceeds from the fundraising round are expected be used to accelerate Epic’s clinical studies for oncology decision support services in its pipeline and execution of its long-term growth plan. “Epic is pleased to partner with Blue Ox whose investment is a vote of confidence in the science and data analytics infrastructure we have built,” Epic president and CEO Murali Prahalad said. “We are excited to work closely with Blue Ox’s talented team of entrepreneurial business and healthcare professionals, who can offer the strategic and operational guidance in bringing our disruptive innovations to market.” Added Blue Ox co-founder and managing partner Oded Levy: “We believe Epic has enormous potential to transform cancer treatments. We look forward to leveraging our healthcare industry relationships, and financial, operational and strategic expertise to drive significant value for the business over time.”
Sysdig Closes $68.5 Million in Series D Funding
Sysdig Inc., a cloud-native intelligence company, has raised $68.5 million in series D funding, led by Insight Venture Partners. Sysdig offers enterprises the first unified approach to container security, monitoring, and forensics. “Enterprises are adopting cloud-native technology for its speed of development, multi-cloud scaling capabilities, and lower total cost of ownership,” said Suresh Vasudevan, CEO at Sysdig. “But, they are hitting roadblocks with old school security and monitoring products. To be successful, these organizations need new solutions that are cloud-native. Sysdig has emerged as the only solution that delivers enterprises the complete set of capabilities needed to protect an environment, ensure that it is running smoothly, and meet compliance requirements. Sysdig delivers it all, both in the cloud and on-premise, in order to grow with companies as they undertake this journey.” This round of funding further accelerates the strong momentum and rapid growth Sysdig has experienced over the last year. Downloads of Sysdig Falco have roughly tripled over the last 12 months and active users of the Sysdig SaaS offerings have grown nearly six times year over year. Last month, Sysdig opened a second headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina to keep up with company growth while the company also continues to scale its offices in San Francisco, Belgrade and London.
India Globalization Capital Raises $1 Million
India Globalization Capital Inc., a company engaged in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based alternative therapies for medical conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and pain, announced that it raised $1 million in a private placement of restricted shares. “We are pleased to receive an investment from a strategic investor who shares IGC’s vision and confidence in commercializing our flagship product, Hyalolextm, and our ability to drive long-term shareholder value. The investment is made by Bradbury Investment Fund limited, based in Hong Kong, through three of its Global Asset Funds. The investment is strategic as the fund can introduce the Company to potential acquisitions of global assets as more countries legalize hemp, cannabinoids, and cannabis. Further, the fund can also help the Company in introducing its products, including Hyalolextm, in foreign countries,” said CEO Ram Mukunda.
Samsung Unveils its Largest Mobile Store Worldwide in India
South Korea-based multinational conglomerate company Samsung has unveiled its largest mobile store in the world in India in a bid to increase its standing in the ever-increasing smartphone market, Reuters reports. The 33,000 square foot store opened in Bangalore to enable the firm to extend its lead over its global competitors, Apple, who has yet to launch any flagship stores in India. The new store features Samsung’s mobile devices and will also advertise its consumer electronics products, showcase the latest innovations and operate a service center for phones. Speaking to Reuters, Mohandeep Singh, senior VP of mobile business at Samsung India, said, “India is an extremely important market. These stores will really help us further consolidate our share as we move forward.” It is anticipated that Samsung aims to open further stores in other big Indian cities in the near future. The company currently controls 2,100 stores in India through franchise partners but is facing competition from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
