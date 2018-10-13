Infosys to Acquire Fluido
Infosys, a global consulting, technology and next-generation services firm, recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Fluido, a Salesforce adviser and consulting partner in Nordics and a recognized leader in cloud consulting, implementation and training services. The acquisition strengthens Infosys’ position as a leading Salesforce enterprise cloud services provider, and enhances its ability to provide clients an unparalleled cloud-first transformation, it said. Fluido brings to Infosys globally recognized Salesforce expertise, alongside a world-class agile delivery process that simultaneously simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touchpoints, the company said in a news release. “This acquisition demonstrates Infosys’ commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem to address our client’s digital priorities. Fluido will be an important addition to the Infosys family, bringing a unique combination of market presence, deep salesforce expertise, agile delivery and training, that combined with our existing capabilities will help companies reimagine and transform their businesses,” Ravi Kumar, president and deputy COO, said.
Maveron, Lightspeed Lead $8.6M Funding in Illumix
Illumix, an integrated gaming and technology company transforming the future of mixed reality with environmentally-intelligent, world-scale augmented reality games, has raised $8.6 million in seed funding led by premier venture capital firms Maveron and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Illumix is developing and publishing top AR games that unleash the full potential of mobile devices. The company integrates across both technology and content to take a targeted approach to game development that puts the user experience front and center. Illumix’s process, pipeline, and infrastructure combine best-in-class AAA gaming practices and performance with cutting-edge R&D in computer vision, deep learning, and mobile AR. The company will release both an original IP in addition to a licensed game in 2019. “AR will drive the next transformation in how we view the world and our role in it. Illumix will give people freedom to break through to a larger, more unlimited reality,” said Kirin Sinha, Indian American founder and CEO of Illumix. “Illumix takes AR games beyond tabletop or geolocation by understanding and using the space around players more completely than ever before. More than developing only technology, our team is creating meaningful, compelling, and engaging AR user experiences.” With this funding, the company will invest in its products and partnerships, and expand its team with people who want to create the next dimension in mobile gaming.
Entry India Guide Launched in New York
Entry India LLC in association Consulate General of India, New York and GOPIO International Chamber of Commerce, launched its Guide 'ENTRY INDIA' recently. Over 100 businesses, investors and trade professionals participated in the event which also hosted a panel discussion on "Doing Business in India." At the start of the event, Dr. Thomas Abraham, Chairman of GOPIO international provided opening remarks and noted Entry India's commitment to position India as a business and investment destination of choice among US based manufacturers and investors. "Entry India's guide is indeed a first-of-its-kind publication ever to be introduced with such practical resources necessary for successfully launching new products and ideas in the Indian market," he said. Devi Prasad Misra, Consul-Trade at the Consulate General of India-NY, in his keynote address said, "With India's GDP growth in the proximity of 7.5 percent, Entry India guide is very timely for the businesses looking at India for their business expansion." Entry India's senior partner Navin Pathak, also the managing editor of the ENTRY INDIA guide, talking about the business opportunities in India called India the Galapagos of the modern world. The printed copies of the guide will be made available through many business associations whereas the online version of the guide is available for download from Entry India's portal on www.entryindia.com.
Infosys Invests $1.5M More in TidalScale
Infosys Ltd., India's second-largest software services exporter, has invested an additional $1.5 million in U.S.-based TidalScale Inc. The total investment in TidalScale has now increased to $3 million, Infosys said in a statement. It invested in TidalScale via its Infosys Innovation Fund. Infosys had previously invested in TidalScale in 2016, though it hadn’t disclosed the amount at the time. TidalScale offers software-defined servers which it claims are compatible with all applications and operating systems. “Their groundbreaking software-defined server technology addresses a key challenge that many enterprises face — to rapidly increase the return on their existing investments in technology infrastructure assets,” said Deepak Padaki, executive vice president of Infosys. The Infosys Innovation Fund has so far backed nine startups and two venture capital firms—Vertex Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners.
HSBC Bank Awards Mahesh Shah Customer of the Year for Diversity
HSBC Cares, a program by HSBC Bank that recognizes community heroes, awarded Mahesh Shah, a trustee for the Indian Business Association, with its Customer of the Year, Diversity Award. Shah is a founding member of the New Jersey based Indian Business Association, which hosts the Annual New Jersey India Day Parade. The organization also organizes educational seminars and its Public Policy teams advocates on behalf of South Asian healthcare professionals, retailers, hoteliers, and attorneys. Shah, a two term member of the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy, also co-chairs the IBA Healthcare Policy team. “HSBC Bank is proud to support these community initiatives. As an organization we are committed to the Indian American community” said Raja M Qasim VP and Senior Branch Manager for HSBC.
Percy Vaz Among Hanley Wood 2018 Multifamily Executive Awards
Hanley Wood named the winners of its 2018 Multifamily Executive Awards with Percy Vaz among the three executives honored. Each year, Multifamily Executive honors the industry's best and brightest with its prestigious MFE Awards competition. Vaz, founder and CEO of AMCAL in Los Angeles, was honored as the 2018 MFE Executive of the Year. Vaz and his wife, Lux, founded AMCAL 40 years ago in their garage and have slowly spent the past four decades nurturing the company into a respected firm that now builds affordable, market-rate, and student housing. The firm has developed more than 80 communities with 7,500 units and an equally impressive reputation for creating quality housing in California.
