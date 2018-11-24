Instacart Raises $600M More
Instacart has hundreds of millions of dollars in new cash and billions in fresh worth, recently announcing it has added $600 million in new funds, upping its valuation to $7.6 billion. In the last eight months, the startup increased the number of grocery retailers on its platform by 50 percent to 300 and raised close to $1 billion from investors. Hedge fund D1 Capital Partners, run by the former Viking Global Investors chief investment officer, Daniel Sundheim, led the round. Apoorva Mehta, Instacart’s chief executive officer, said most of the company’s previous two cash injections—$200 million in February and $150 million in April—hasn’t been spent yet. Nevertheless, the company took the new funding in order to be more “aggressive” about hiring and marketing, the Indian American entrepreneur said, according to reports.
Cyrus Mistry Launches New Global Venture
Business magnate Cyrus P. Mistry announced the launch of a new global enterprise, Mistry Ventures LLP, to provide strategic insights and advice to businesses, incubate new ventures and provide seed, early stage and growth capital to startups in India and worldwide. It will bring in Ashish Iyer, senior partner and formerly global leader of strategy practice at the Boston Consulting Group, to head the new firm, a statement said. Outlining his vision for the new venture, Mistry said, "The intent to deliver profit with positive social impact will be embedded in each of the ventures we promote or partner with. Mistry Ventures will focus on providing mentorship and infusing unique capability sets to help startups craft the appropriate business experiments needed to validate, scale and bring products and services faster to the market. Mistry Ventures LLP is jointly promoted by Shapoor Mistry and Cyrus Mistry of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a globally diversified conglomerate with a history of over 150 years, operating in engineering, construction, infrastructure, realty, water, energy and financial services sectors with a presence in over 60 countries.
ICMEC Receives Google Grant to Train Indian Law Enforcement
The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children has received a $40,000 grant from Google to provide technology tools and investigative training for child protection in India. This training is instrumental as Kerala Police establish their first stand-alone law enforcement unit to effectively combat online child sexual abuse and exploitation. "This is an exciting opportunity to share experiences, learn new investigative techniques and develop networks among our peers around the world," said Manoj Abraham IPS, inspector general of police in Kerala State, India. "Together we are going to train police officers, investigators and first responders how to combat child sexual exploitation." Google's support allows ICMEC to continue offering quality solutions driven by a carefully selected team of experts at Interpol and other special forces around the world. Trainings, such as the one in India, also implement tools available to speed up the process of identifying victims and bringing perpetrators to justice. India's dedication to cultivating their own experts, creating resourceful networks, and putting efficient methods to work across industries and borders personifies the objectives of ICMEC's Law Enforcement Training Program.
Sentieo Raises $19 Million in Series A Round
Sentieo, a next-generation financial research platform, has closed a $19 million Series A funding round led by Centana Growth Partners, with participation from existing investors. Sentieo is a modern financial research platform, utilizing machine learning and natural language processing to instantly surface textual and financial insights for investment management and corporate intelligence clients. “As a former hedge fund analyst, I experienced firsthand the pain of tracking an ever-increasing list of data sources,” said Alap Shah, CEO and co-founder of Sentieo. “That process is difficult enough, but when combined with outdated tools for sharing content with teammates and organizing decision-making, it became a serious drag on performance. In response, we built Sentieo’s AI-powered search engine to effortlessly pair with our research notebook and RMS. This means that clients can move from data identification to extraction and collaboration in a single web-based, mobile-friendly workflow. The results are clear: faster, deeper insights and better performance.” Launched in late 2015, Sentieo has since grown to become the trusted research platform for more than 700 clients.
ExxonMobil Supports New Singapore Energy Center Partnership
ExxonMobil said that it will contribute $10 million over five years to become the first industry founding partner in a new Singapore Energy Center partnership led by the Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore and designed to advance next-generation technologies. As part of the five-year commitment, faculty and students at the two universities will collaborate with ExxonMobil researchers and scientists, as well as other industry contributors. Research and development projects will be based on university and member input. “The Singapore Energy Center will serve as a focal point for close collaboration between universities and industry in exploring solutions for addressing the dual challenge of meeting society’s growing energy needs while addressing the risks of climate change,” Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development at ExxonMobil Engineering and Research Company, said at a signing ceremony held during Singapore International Energy Week. “With projected energy demand growth across Asia-Pacific, it’s critical that the public and private sectors work together to advance scalable, next-generation energy technologies while reducing the environmental impact of energy production.” ExxonMobil will support the center’s wide range of early-stage research projects.
View Announces $1.1B Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund
View, a leader in dynamic glass, announced a $1.1 billion investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund. Demand for View’s intelligent windows is rapidly growing as companies increasingly recognize the benefits of modernizing their work environments to improve the health and productivity of their employees, the firm said. "We are excited to have this strong endorsement of our vision from SoftBank,” said View CEO Dr. Rao Mulpuri. “This investment enables us to scale our business to meet rapidly growing demand, and further expand our mission: creating delightful human environments that are more intelligent, more connected and more personalized than ever before." View makes the entire skin of buildings intelligent for the first time. This improves human health and wellness by preserving unobstructed views, automatically letting in the optimum amount of natural light, and greatly reducing heat and glare. It also cuts the building energy consumption by up to 20 percent, it said. This investment will help further expand production and deployment capabilities and accelerate product innovations.
