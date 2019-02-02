Marquis Who's Who, a publisher of biographical profiles, presented Kattesh V. Katti with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. With over 40 years of professional excellence to his credit, Katti currently serves as a distinguished curators' professor of radiology and physics at the University of Missouri. Having held this position since 2009, he initially joined the university as a professor of radiology in 1990. The Indian American is also active as the director of the Institute of Green Nanotechnology. Having conducted an incredible amount of research over the course of his career, his most groundbreaking research involved understanding the role of high antioxidant phytochemicals and harnessing those electrons from various plants for the production and transformation of gold and other metals into tumor and disease specific nanomedicine agents. This unprecedented discovery has earned Katti global acclaim and he has been dubbed the Father of Green Nanotechnology by Nobel Laureate Norman Borlaug. Furthermore, Katti's discoveries in green nanotechnology have formed the genesis of connecting the 10,000-year-old practice of Ayurvedic medicine with modern nanotechnology. This usage is now referred to as nano-ayurvedic medicine. With his discovery having an incredible impact in the field of oncology, Katti was awarded a $5 million grant by the National Cancer Institute for his work establishing one of only 12 Cancer Nanotechnology Platforms at the University of Missouri due to his pioneering and innovative research on the discovery of radioactive gold nanoparticles. Katti received a Bachelor of Science at the JSS College of Karnatak University in Dharwad, India; a master’s from the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru and a doctorate from The Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.
Unify Chatbots Selected to Improve Donor, Volunteer Engagement via Chat
Lotus Petal Foundation has selected Unify Chatbot solution on Microsoft Azure Cloud to provide a meaningful way for volunteers and donors to interact with the organization. The Unify Chatbot solution would be used to manage donor and volunteer interactions and inquiries that come in through Facebook Messenger. "Lotus Petal has a vision to nurture individuals and bring about a transformation in their lives through education. We have also seen a completely different transformation in our donor and volunteer community who work closely with Lotus Petal. We have partnered with UNIFY to provide a platform for the donor and volunteer community to engage with daily lives at Lotus Petal and become a part of our global family," said Kushal Chakravorty, founder of Lotus Petal Foundation. The Unify Chatbot solution will provide immediate and meaningful responses to donors and volunteers thus improving response time as well as the quality and consistency of the responses. The Chatbot solution deployed on the Microsoft Azure cloud will be available 24x7 allowing Lotus Petal Foundation to engage with its supporters across the world. "We are very excited to work with Lotus Petal and to improve the engagement with donors, volunteers in a seamless manner. The mission of education for low income children is close to UNIFY," said Sandeep Walia, CEO, UNIFY.
Reference Customers Very Satisfied With Torry Harris
Torry Harris Business Solutions, a global leader in integration, full life-cycle API management and digital transformation, announced that they have been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wavw: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018. Forrester says, "Overall, the reference customers provided by Torry Harris Business Solutions are very satisfied with both vendor and product." Forrester, in its Wave report, notes that Torry Harris Business Solutions is a full-fledged systems integrator that treats its API management solution as a versioned, supported product. This provides a strong combination of broad out-of-the-box product features and innovative API strategy and delivery skills. Its product strategy is driven by a vision for platform business models and disruptive ecosystems. This, in turn, is exemplified by a corollary product, Digit Market (not part of this evaluation), which wraps the API management core with additional marketplace capabilities. Torry Harris productizes multiple other elements useful to an API platform, such as API testing tools, a repository, build tools, documentation authoring, and API business strategy planning. According to Shuba Sridhar, VP of strategic initiatives of Torry Harris Business Solutions, "Digital Transformation is about automated integration. Done right, APIs & API Management are a means to succeed with automated integration. Glad that THBS has been recognized in the API Management space. Automating integration has been the core focus area of the company for more than two decades!"
LTI Acquires Ruletronics, a Boutique Pega Consulting Company
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has acquired Ruletronics, a pure-play Pega consulting and implementation company with offices in the UK, U.S. and India. Ruletronics enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing innovative BPM and CRM solutions leveraging Pega Platform. Their current industry strength lies across the insurance, banking, healthcare and retail segments. The company offers unique product-based offerings for Disability Claims management, KYC Bulk Remediation, and Insurance Sales & Service applications. The acquisition will strengthen LTI’s rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in Pega implementation space around establishing BPM Roadmap & Strategy, Customer Services, RPA and Decisioning. Nachiket Deshpande, COO of LTI, said: “Pega is a leader in Intelligent Business Process Management segment with more than 3,000 customers globally. Ruletronics brings significant Pega and BPM expertise along with unique client relationships that will help us grow our digital business further. I welcome Ruletronics’ clients, employees, and partners to LTI family.” Added Naveen Anisetty, founder and MD of Ruletronics: “At Ruletronics, our mission has been to understand and analyze our client’s business needs and deliver strategic BPM solutions to transform their business processes forever. We are excited about joining forces with LTI to continue this journey, further.” This is LTI’s third acquisition since the company went public in 2016.
