LambdaTest, a cloud-based testing platform, has announced it has received a Pre-Series A funding of $1 million from Leo Capital, a venture capital firm. LambdaTest was started about a year ago by Asad Khan along with Indian American co-founders and core team members Harish Sharma, Jay Singh and SS Rahman. With this round of funding, Leo Capital becomes a significant minority stakeholder in LambdaTest. “We're glad with our partnership with Leo Capital and our other investors. This round of funding showcases the confidence that the industry has in us and this will support us to improve our existing products. The investment is also important in order for us to meet the growing demand for new and better products by our present and future customers.
Our mission from the start has been to make seamless and easy to use testing platform for web developers, testers and others and this update only validates our efforts. We'll keep working on new features and providing excellent support to our customers,” said Khan. Commenting on the funding, Rajul Garg, managing partner for Leo Capital India Advisors LLP, said, “We believe LambdaTest is poised to be a significant new challenger in this exciting and ever-changing market of cloud testing.” LambdaTest’s technology offers cross-browser testing on more than 2000 browsers, OS and resolution combinations.
Pimcore Closes $3.5M Series A to Expand Open-Source Data
Pimcore, an open-source platform for data and customer experience management, has closed $3.5 million in Series A funding. Led by German Auctus Capital, the investment will support the Austrian tech startup’s U.S. expansion and continued development of disruptive content and commerce capabilities for product and service enterprises. “We’ve identified an incredible need for more flexible and connected data solutions for global enterprises, and strongly believe control over intellectual property and software belongs in the hands of our customers. That’s why we’ve developed our technology to be completely free of license cost,” said Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore. “Our open-source model is unprecedented among data management and experience providers, and we’re excited to use this funding to supercharge those capabilities for enterprises around the world.” The digital asset management and product information management market segments are positioned to experience tremendous expansion, expected to grow 18 percent and 25 percent respectively by 2021. This funding round will enable Pimcore to capitalize on this market opportunity and disrupt the traditionally legacy-driven data and experience management industries through enhanced open-source capabilities, as well as new subscription and professional services offerings.
Sonata Software Agrees to Acquire Sopris Systems
Sonata Software, a global IT software services and solutions provider, announced it has signed definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-headquartered Sopris Systems. Sopris Systems is a Microsoft Dynamics 365, Enterprise partner specializing in helping project-centric and field services companies improve business performance. The Sopris acquisition reflects Sonata's strategic intent to invest in Microsoft technologies especially Microsoft Dynamics 365 a rapidly growing platform of choice for companies wanting to digitally transform. The acquisition will strengthen Sonata's U.S. Dynamics footprint. Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, MD and CEO of Sonata Software, said, "Sopris brings great value in terms of Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities and resources to Sonata. This will give additional services capability in the field service industry and a strong fillip to sonata's strategy to be a global leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner eco system with IPs across industries. It also gives us a great opportunity to expand our US footprint and gain access to new industries. Sopris is highly respected for its ability to sell and deliver complex Dynamics projects."
Expansion to Bring New Jobs to Danville
Essel Propack officials have ambitious plans for its facility in Danville, Virginia, saying it is investing $31.2 million to expand its operations in Danville, creating an additional 45 jobs over the next three years, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The jobs will pay an average of $45,000 to $47,000 annually. “We want to become the Amazon of tubes,” said Parag Chaturvedi, the India-based company’s head of operation in the United States, according to a Roanoke Times report. The company makes tubes for cosmetics and personal care items. Hair and beauty care products and pharmaceuticals are driving a lot of the growth, Chaturvedi said. The expansion will not include added space to the facility, but will entail addition of more equipment, Chaturvedi said. It will enable the company to increase production in Danville through the introduction of what it calls super-high output tubes technology, the report said.
Softbank Leads Cambridge Mobile Telematics Funding
Cambridge Mobile Telematics, a mobile telematics and analytics provider, has secured a $500 million investment from the SoftBank Vision Fund. This investment will accelerate the adoption of CMT’s successful DriveWell platform used by insurers, fleets, wireless carriers, and other entities to measure driving risk and improve driver safety. It will also fuel CMT’s growth in automated crash and claims management, video analytics, and safety for emerging vehicle and mobility systems. The investment is subject to regulatory approval. “CMT is breaking new ground in the application of telematics, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to solve challenging problems in insurance and safety,” said Akshay Naheta, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “Over the past few years, the DriveWell platform has helped make roads safer by making drivers better in a world where crashes are rising due to factors like distracted driving,” said Hari Balakrishnan, CMT’s chairman and CTO, who founded CMT with Bill Powers (CEO) and Sam Madden (Chief Scientist). CMT has pioneered many innovations since its inception, in 2010, from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab. CMT deployed the first service to efficiently gather and process sensory data from phones for auto insurance (2012), use phone sensors to measure phone distraction (2013), and induce better driving with gamification (2014). Together, these innovations created the category of “behavior-based insurance”, also known as “mobile usage-based insurance”
