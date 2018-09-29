Lockheed Martin to Build F-16 Wings in India
Lockheed Martin has announced it is to build all wings for the F-16 fighter jet in India, according to reports. The U.S. defense firm said it will partner with Indian firm Tata Advanced Systems to manufacture the wings at a facility in Hyderabad from late 2020, the reports said. Quoting an executive from Lockheed Martin, Reuters reported that the firm believed there would be "no impact to the U.S. market" because of the production switch. The unnamed executive added that the deal was not dependent on India buying F-16 aircraft for its air force. In 2016, the United States declared India a "major defense partner" and this week sees the beginning of "2+2" dialog on strategic affairs between the two countries, CNBC reported. Talks between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began recently, the report said. The U.S. state department's spokesperson for South Asia, Helaena White, told CNBC that the talks indicated a "deepening strategic partnership between the United States and India, and India's emergence as a global power and net security provider in the region." White added that bilateral defense trade between the U.S. and India is estimated by the state department to reach $18 billion by 2019. As recently as 2008, the figure was essentially zero, the report said.
Notable Health Closes $13.5 Million Series A Financing
Notable Health, an artificial intelligence powered healthcare company that automates and digitizes physician-patient interactions, has closed $13.5 million in a Series A funding round. Notable Health’s AI technology is addressing a long-standing challenge that physicians encounter when updating electronic health records by having them speak directly into their Apple smartwatch rather than a PC or tablet. Physicians using Notable Health are saving 70 minutes and 1,000 clicks per day allowing them to schedule additional patient appointments resulting in a 15-20 percent increase in revenues, on average. “Notable Health was founded with the mission of enriching every physician-patient interaction by eliminating the drudgery of administrative tasks and improving data quality. Through the use of continually-learning AI, voice recognition, and wearables we're empowering physicians to be more productive and improve patient outcomes,” said Pranay Kapadia, Indian American co-founder and CEO. “We feel by addressing the traditional charting methods physicians currently use in their EHRs, Notable Health is in a unique position to help physicians operate more efficiently, see more patients, and help the industry continue to move to a more outcomes-based model.”
Holiday Inn Express Grows India Footprint
InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, recently inaugurated the Holiday Inn Express Gurgaon Sector 50, the first Holiday Inn Express hotel in Gurugram. As a part of IHG’s partnership with SAMHI for a portfolio of 14 Holiday Inn Express hotels, this property became the first to open its doors to guests, doing so Sept. 15. Marking this celebration, IHG’s regional leadership team including CEO of EMEAA Kenneth Macpherson and managing director of IMEA Pascal Gauvin were present at the ceremony. Holiday Inn Express Gurgaon Sector 50 offers 205 contemporary rooms with numerous amenities. The launch also marked the unveiling of a new Holiday Inn Express brand campaign in India, centered around the More Than Ready platform which aims to empower 25-35 years’ travelers. “We are delighted to launch the first Holiday Inn Express hotel as a part of our partnership with SAMHI, an eminent player in the hospitality industry in India. Our growth in India is fueled by the Holiday Inn brand family, and this partnership underscores our commitment to grow our midscale offering in the country,” Vivek Bhalla, regional VP of SWA, IHG, said. Added SAMHI managing director and CEO Ashish Jakhanwala: “The conversion and the rebranding exercise of our existing portfolio to the Holiday Inn Express brand is one of the largest in the hospitality industry. We strongly believe that a combination of strong locations, a vibrant product and the power of the brand Holiday Inn Express, will lead the way for the midscale hotel space in India.”
Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris Among Top Ranked Hotels
Three hotels of Taj, the iconic brand of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, have been recognized by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler UK at the annual Readers' Travel Awards 2018 across categories. The list includes The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur and Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, the company said in a news release. In the highly coveted World's Top 100 list, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai has been honored twice, in the categories of Overseas Holiday Hotel and Overseas Business Hotel. The Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Travel Awards are presented annually and are based on votes from readers of the magazine for the best that the travel world has to offer – from hotels and spas to airlines and airports, rating their choices according to criteria such as service and design. Results are then collated and analyzed by an independent market-research company.
KKR Closes $7.4 Billion Global Infrastructure Fund
Investment firm KKR announced the final closing of KKR Global Infrastructure Investors III, a $7.4 billion fund focused on pursuing global infrastructure investment opportunities with an emphasis on investments in OECD countries. KKR will be investing $358 million in capital alongside external investors through KKR’s balance sheet and employee commitments. “The current scale of global infrastructure investment demand is simply enormous, and is only growing, with the need outstripping capital available,” said Raj Agrawal, KKR member and global head of KKR’s infrastructure business. “This dynamic, coupled with limited public financing sources, has created a significant need for private capital to provide infrastructure solutions. We believe our sector expertise and global platform uniquely position us to help fill this funding gap and we look forward to our continued growth in, and commitment to, the infrastructure asset class.” The fund will focus on critical infrastructure investments with low volatility and strong downside protection where KKR believes it can leverage its global value creation resources to tackle complexity in sourcing, structuring, operations, and execution. The Fund will also focus its investment mandate on the OECD countries predominantly in North America and Western Europe.
