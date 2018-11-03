Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., a global technology consulting and digital solutions company won two awards at the globally acclaimed 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. LTI bagged the awards for its unique employee engagement and internal communications initiatives. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Sanjay Jalona, CEO and managing director, LTI, said: “Our 25,000-plus employees in 30 countries are our most critical assets, and it is our endeavor to ensure that everyone is well-informed, engaged and collaborates effortlessly. These awards inspire us to commit ourselves all over again toward building a culture of meritocracy, fairness, and fearlessness.” LTI won the Gold Award in Internal communications and Bronze Award in employee engagement category. More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Quest Diagnostics to Sell India Diagnostics Business
Quest Diagnostics, a provider of diagnostic information services, announced an agreement to sell its India medical diagnostics business to Strand Life Sciences, a Bangalore-based specialized diagnostics company. "This acquisition is an important addition to our network of 24 diagnostic labs across India, especially as we continue to expand our work in oncology, genomics, and precision medicine," said Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, CEO of Strand Life Sciences. "It adds a large specialized diagnostics practice with 3 reference labs, 45 touch points, and leading corporate and pharmaceutical clients to our portfolio." Steve Rusckowski, chairman, president and CEO of Quest Diagnostics, said: "We have built a diagnostic laboratory in India with a reputation for quality over the past 10 years. As our business model has evolved, we believe Strand Life Sciences is well positioned to continue the important work of empowering the people of India to improve their health with diagnostic insights." The two companies will work together to manage the transition, and aim to close the sale by the end of first quarter 2019. Terms of this transaction were not disclosed.
PayActiv Raises $20 Million to Expand
PayActiv, the largest provider of employment-based holistic financial wellness services, has raised $20 million from Generation Partners in a Series B financing round. Generation Partners has joined early round investors Ziegler Link•Age Fund II and affiliate funds of Softbank Capital in helping PayActiv end predatory fees and debt cycle for millions of workers. “Working with numerous companies across the country, we have seen that employers who offer timely access to earned wages through PayActiv not only help their employees reduce financial stress with security, dignity and savings, but also realize concrete benefits to their bottom line,” said Safwan Shah, founder and CEO of PayActiv. Founded in 2012, PayActiv has grown six-fold in the past year. In December 2017, PayActiv signed an agreement with Walmart to deliver timely earned wage access to more than 1.4 million associates. In July 2018, the company announced an agreement with ADP that opens the PayActiv services to more than 600,000 businesses nationwide.
G6 Hospitality Announces 2018 Franchise Awards Winners
G6 Hospitality LLC, an economy lodging segment firm known for its brands Motel 6 and Studio 6 in the U.S. and Canada, recently announced its 2018 franchise award winners, with several Indian Americans among those honored. The 2018 categories and winners include G6 Partnership, presented to a multi-unit franchise partner who has signed multiple new Franchise Agreements with G6 over the past year which are expected to contribute to the growth and quality of the brands. India American Sam Patel, with global management and investments of multiple Studio 6 and Motel 6 locations in Georgia, was named the winner. G6 Hospitality Chief Revenue Officer Lance Miceli said, "Our multi-unit franchisees continue to contribute tremendously to G6 Hospitality's growth and success. This year's Partnership Award recipient, Sam Patel, has 19 open and high-performing properties. This year alone, he signed and opened 9 locations, including four dual-brand Motel 6/Studio 6 locations. We value highly Sam's commitment to helping us grow these brands." Sanjay Patel of multiple Sanj Hotels in California was named the G6 Legacy winner, presented to a multi-unit franchise partner who has been a brand advocate for over 10 years with a high performing portfolio and has made outstanding contributions to the brand. Several other winners were named including Dinesh Patel as Franchisee of the Year; Harsh Desai and Samir Patel for Brand Champions; Tino Patel and Andy Patel for Top Performers; Jayesh Jain in Guest Experience; Kunal Dave and Jayesh Patel in Outstanding Renovations; and Mahendra L. Patel in Outstanding New Constructions.
Machinify Raises $10M in Series A Financing
New artificial intelligence company Machinify has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Battery Ventures, with participation from GV and Matrix Partners. Machinify was formed to dramatically reduce the cost, time, and complexity of designing, putting into production, and managing sophisticated AI-driven business decisions. “To date, few companies are able to surmount the operational hurdles involved in deploying AI decision models to improve their business performance, and those that have made an attempt often fail to meet their schedule or to achieve the real-world ROI they planned for,” said Prasanna Ganesan, Machinify’s founder and CEO. “We are completely reimagining the process of developing, deploying, and maintaining AI-powered solutions. As a result, business owners at Fortune 1000 companies are able to leverage Machinify to transform data into cash.” Machinify was founded in 2016 by former executives from VUDU, a digital-video company acquired by Walmart in 2010. The team’s VUDU experience led them to see the great potential for AI to improve business performance by automating decision-making, as well as the great operational challenges involved in the process. Added Dharmesh Thakker, a Battery general partner active in AI investments: “Machinify arms non-technical domain experts with the power of AI. For example, healthcare businesses are using Machinify today to significantly increase revenue and profitability.”
