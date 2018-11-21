M12 Leads Incorta Series B Round Expansion
Incorta, a hyperconverged analytics software company, announced $15 million in funding by M12, Microsoft’s venture fund and Telstra Ventures. “Incorta’s approach to analytics fundamentally changes how quickly data is turned into insights at massive scale,” said Rashmi Gopinath, Indian American partner at M12. “We’ve invested in Incorta because of the amazing list of Fortune 100 companies that have bet big by deploying Incorta technology in their most strategic data initiatives. We’re excited to be part of the journey of scaling the Incorta business.” Added Telstra Ventures investor Saad Siddiqui: “We are very impressed with Incorta's tremendous traction across marquee customers spanning a broad variety of industries. The engine query performance against large data sets is something we have never seen in production before. We’ve invested in Incorta to further fuel their growth and augment it with their expansion in the Asia Pacific markets.” The funding was announced in conjunction with the fall 2018 release. The release offers an unparalleled boost to business and IT productivity. Entire data sets are ingested in Incorta in their original shape and form, giving analysts and executives the ability to easily zoom in and out of information detail while maintaining 100 percent data fidelity, it said.
Madrona Venture Group, Tola Capital Lead Pulumi Funding
Pulumi Corporation, launched in June this year by developer tools veterans Joe Duffy and Eric Rudder to reinvent the way developers program the cloud, announced that it has secured $15 million in Series A funding, in addition to announcing the commercial availability of its SaaS offering. Led by Madrona Venture Group and joined by Tola Capital, the new funding will accelerate growth and adoption of the company’s cloud native development platform for teams of all sizes. As part of the funding, Sheila Gulati, managing director of Tola Capital, will join S. Somasegar, managing director of Madrona Venture Group, on Pulumi’s board of directors. “Pulumi has made great progress building the product and is seeing excellent customer traction. Our continued investment in Pulumi comes from our belief that the most critical cloud developer technologies are only now being brought to market. There is tremendous room for innovation, as current approaches to cloud programming are just too complex to scale,” said Somasegar. “Tola Capital was founded on the idea that there is a software revolution happening and that giving developers the ability to architect and build applications for a multi-cloud world is a cornerstone of how computing is changing,” said Gulati. “Pulumi delivers on this vision and enables developers to build for the cloud using the language they know best. We look forward to continued partnership with the Pulumi team through this next stage of adoption and growth for the business.”
Baylor Researchers Awarded Grant
An interdisciplinary team of Baylor University researchers and physicians from Bangalore Baptist Hospital in Bangalore, India, were awarded a 21st Century Knowledge Initiative Grant from the U.S. India Education Foundation to develop a diabetes mobile health app to boost awareness and educate those in India who are most at risk for diabetes. The team is led by Shelby Garner, assistant professor in Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing, who has worked in India over the past six years to develop technological health resources. Physicians from Bangalore Baptist Hospital will provide cultural context and help identify important medical content to be included in the app. The app also serves as a data collection tool to help researchers determine if the video is improving participants’ knowledge on diabetes. Community health workers employed by Bangalore Baptist Hospital will use the app as they visit with people in rural villages and urban slums during door-to-door health education visits, Garner said. The research team will compare the app’s effectiveness with standard health educational resources previously used. The grant also will fund exchange teams of researchers and faculty from India to come to the U.S. and for Baylor team members to go to India to collaborate on the research for the next two years.
Gryphon Granted Key Patent
Gryphon Online Safety, a San Diego, Calif., tech startup founded by the MiFi mobile hotspot creators, has been granted allowance on one of the key patents covering the technology behind their machine learning-based content filtering. In the underserved consumer and SMB network protection space, Gryphon is a simple-yet-powerful WiFi mesh router that uses machine learning to make it easy for parents to manage and protect their children’s online activities. Gryphon was started as a Kickstarter project about 18 months ago, then successfully completed an oversubscribed equity crowd funding round earlier this year on SeedInvest, where they raised over $1.4 million along with other private investors and angel groups. The product is now shipping in volume and is one of the best rated secure routers on Amazon. “We have a number of patents in the pipeline and are pleased that we have received allowance for one of our key patents,” said Arup Bhattacharya, CTO of Gryphon. “This grant is a significant win for Gryphon and a validation of the ground-breaking work that our technical team is doing in this area.”
Ushur Accelerates Growth in Automated Service Workflow
Ushur, a service engagement SaaS platform provider harnessing the power of enterprise data, Robotic Process Automation and Language Intelligence Service Architecture, has closed a $12 million Series A funding round led by premier Silicon Valley venture capital firm 8VC with participation from new and existing seed investors. “Our vision of delivering frictionless experiences for end-customers is being realized with a marque of brands who have already deployed Ushur,” said Simha Sadasiva, co-founder and CEO of Ushur. “We are now servicing repeatable use cases across a number of insurtech companies where we’re improving the top line while eliminating considerable costs by automating high-value micro-engagements with brokers, reps, claimants and prospective insurance buyers.” The Series A funding builds on an exciting year of growth for Ushur in insurtech and will help to further scale the business and provide solutions for additional enterprise companies in insurance, as well as banking, human resources, and higher education. “Ushur's platform-based approach to enterprise automation will substantially reduce costs for customer service, while simultaneously creating incredible top-line opportunities across sales and marketing,” commented Bhaskar Ghosh of 8VC.
