Mercom Capital Group LLC released its report on funding and mergers and acquisitions activity in Digital Health for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019. Mercom’s comprehensive report covers deals of all sizes from across the globe. Global Venture Capital funding – private equity and corporate VC – in nine months of 2019 was 10 percent lower year-over-year with $7.2 billion in 474 deals compared to $8 billion in 556 deals in nine months of 2018. In Q3 2019, Digital Health companies raised $2 billion in 156 deals compared to $3.1B in 173 deals in Q3 2018. Digital Health companies have now received roughly $42B in VC funding in 4,622 deals. “After a strong Q2, funding and M&A activity slowed in the third quarter and financial activity is lagging compared the same period of last year. The performance of the much anticipated four digital health IPOs at the end of Q3 has been disappointing and the fate of future IPOs may depend on how well these companies fare,” said Raj Prabhu, Indian American CEO of Mercom Capital Group.
Plexium Launches with $28 Million in Series A Financing
Plexium announced the launch of the company with the closing of a $28 million Series A financing. The financing was led by DCVC Bio and The Column Group. The company’s proprietary platform, DELPhe, enables cell-based phenotypic screening of DNA-encoded libraries in nanoliter volumes. Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance Plexium’s DELPhe platform and build a pipeline of small molecules that modulate E3 ligases to selectively enhance and degrade protein targets. Disease-specific profiles of desired protein modulation are informed by human clinical and translational biomarker observations. “Inducing protein degradation by redirecting E3 ligases is an exciting therapeutic modality with immense potential to create safe and effective new medicines,” said Kandaswamy (Swamy) Vijayan, founder and CEO of Plexium. “The levels of a vast majority of proteins in the cell are modulated by E3 ligases, including disease targets considered ‘undruggable.’ DELPhe can efficiently identify therapeutic small molecules for the precise manipulation of E3 ligases, unlocking control of disease-modifying pathways.” Plexium’s strategy employing the DELPhe platform is unlike other approaches to targeted protein degradation. While other strategies require a small molecule known to bind a protein target to be degraded, the DELPhe platform utilizes target-specific degradation assays and phenotypic screens to find small molecules that reduce levels of the target protein in cells. This creates an opportunity to identify small molecules to undruggable protein targets through screening approaches that do not require prior knowledge of molecules that bind the target.
West Creek Raises $150 Million
West Creek, a fast-growing fintech company that provides innovative point-of-sale financing, announced it secured a $150 million credit facility from Pollen Street Capital, bringing West Creek’s total credit facility capacity to $250 million. This expanded capacity enables West Creek to maintain its rapid growth. Since 2015, West Creek’s revenue has grown over 4,400% and will surpass $200 million for 2019. West Creek partners with over 8,000 retailers nationwide and has helped over 250,000 customers in purchasing essential items, including furniture, mattresses, appliances, tires, and HVAC systems. “This new credit facility represents a significant milestone for West Creek and allows us to continue to transform point-of-sale financing,” said Rajesh Rao, chief financial officer and chief risk officer. “We are laser-focused on delivering a superior financing experience for our retail partners and their customers through a combination of world-class customer support, technology, and data-science-driven credit decisioning.” Founded in 2014, West Creek helps consumers make life-essential, big-ticket purchases. The company employs over 200 associates and recently earned the 65th spot on Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies list, grabbing one of the top spots among retail financing companies. Certified as a “Top Place to Work,” West Creek was recently named as the 2nd fastest-growing company on the RVA25 list of fastest growing companies in Richmond, Virginia.
Instabase Raises $105M to Reimagine Business Applications
Instabase, the platform company for business applications, has raised $105 million in Series B funding, led by Index Ventures. This latest round brings Instabase’s total funding to $132 million and values the company at over $1 billion. Instabase will use the funding to accelerate recruiting and scale its core platform, which is transforming enterprise business processes and pioneering the future of business applications. Sarah Cannon, a Partner at Index Ventures, will join Instabase’s Board of Directors. “Today, on your smartphone you have an app store where you can find a dozen apps to have food delivered to your door, but we don’t have an app store where large enterprises, for example, a bank can find an app for income verification; or an insurance company can find an app for processing claims; every such application is custom built. We should wonder — why?” said Anant Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Instabase. Instabase is working with more than half of the top ten financial institutions in the U.S., as well as many global banks. In November 2018, Standard Chartered Bank announced a partnership with Instabase to automate their client onboarding, credit documentation, and KYC processes. This reduced the average client onboarding time from 41 to 8 days within their Corporate & Institutional Banking business. Their Retail Banking business was able to accelerate lending to SMEs (Small and Mid-size Enterprises) with Instabase’s platform, providing an estimated savings of 300 hours a week with much faster turnaround time and reduction in human errors.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.