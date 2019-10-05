Some of India’s brightest postgraduate students will be given the opportunity to study in Australia as part of a new collaborative doctoral degree program between Curtin University and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The new agreement was signed by Curtin University vice chancellor professor Deborah Terry and IIT Bombay director professor Subhasis Chaudhuri. The collaborative programs are focused in the science and engineering fields of mathematics, biological sciences, mathematics, data and engineering, as well as business and management areas. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is recognized as a world leader in the field of engineering education and research.
Discovery Education, STEMROBO Technologies Announce Partnership
Discovery Education, a leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms worldwide, announced a new agreement with the India-based education technology company STEMROBO Technologies supporting STEM education across South Asia. Through this new agreement, the STEMROBO team is now empowered to sell Discovery Education’s award-winning STEM Connect and Coding services to public and private schools throughout India. Built to bring STEM to life and enhance core curriculum, Discovery Education’s STEM Connect helps students develop the creative, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration skills they need for success beyond graduation. Discovery Education Coding, which is currently available in the United Kingdom, helps students take coding from concept to reality. Featuring step-by-step lessons that guide teachers and pupils through a thoughtfully graduated sequence of lessons that teach students the basics of block coding, HTML and Python. STEMROBO is an Indian EdTech company that seeks to make learning fun for all students. Its products and services enable students to learn and experiment in STEM and robotics and grow the skills that will propel students to future success. “STEMROBO and Discovery Education are completely aligned in our vision to help all Indian students grow from consumers, to innovators, and finally to creators,” said Anurag Gupta, founder of STEMROBO Technologies. “We at STEMROBO look forward to a productive partnership that ultimately benefits the teachers and students of India.”
Fairfax Group Donating $1 Million for Karnataka Flood Relief
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with Bangalore International Airport Limited, is donating an aggregate of $1 million to aid relief operations in connection with the recent devastating floods in Karnataka, India. The donation will be made through Fairfax’s affiliate Fairbridge Capital Private Limited and BIAL, an investee company of Fairfax India, with each of Fairbridge and BIAL contributing $500,000 at current exchange rates to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. Prem Watsa, Indo-Canadian chairman and CEO of Fairfax, said, “The destruction of property, loss of lives and the impact on livelihood of the people of Karnataka due to the catastrophic rains is extremely saddening. Fairfax extends our deepest condolences to the people impacted by this catastrophe, and wish to support rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts for the people of Karnataka.” Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
TGI Fridays' Indian Partners Sell Stake to Universal Success Enterprises
TGI Fridays' Indian stakeholders Bistro Hospitality and TGI Fridays Inc. have sold their stake in the U.S. casual dining restaurant chain to Singapore-based Universal Success Enterprises. Bistro Hospitality has sold its 75 percent stake while, TGI Fridays Inc. has sold 25 percent stake for an undisclosed amount. However, the TGI Fridays brand will still run in India subsequent to the ownership change, according to reports. "This was a strategic buyout," Rohan Jetley, chief executive, Bistro Hospitality told the Economic Times. He also confirmed promoter Jetley family's 75 percent stake sale but did not reveal the deal size. According to the TGI Fridays India website, Bistro has run TGI Fridays in India for over two decades and at present operates nine stores in the country, the reports said. TGI Fridays had closed three stores earlier this year after the rollback of input tax credit hurt its profit margins by 10-15 percent, the report said. Meanwhile, Bistro later this year said that it would reduce its stake to raise private equity funding to support its expansion and also appointed Centrum Capital as its investment banker.
Worldwide Education Fund of the Dallas Foundation Signs MoU
Worldwide Education Fund of The Dallas Foundation USA embarked on a new journey to build a WEF-LTB Global Virtual School by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Learning Through Borders: an initiative of two high school graduates to help students beyond borders. WEF’s sole purpose is to help improve the quality and scope of education for underprivileged and marginalized children and youth in some of the poorest areas of India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, United States and beyond. “We believe that every child and youth, regardless of extreme poverty, caste, religion, gender, or other factors, deserves a chance to reach his or her maximum potential,” the foundation said. Since the foundation of WEF in 2009, we have impacted more than 5,000 children and youth as they struggle to escape generational poverty, one person at a time.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
