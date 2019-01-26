Boston-based Wayfair, led by Indian American CEO Niraj Shah, has said it plans to open a Springfield, Ore., customer service center with 600 employees. The company is eyeing a spring opening and has already started a search for employees to help Wayfair shoppers manage their orders and provide customer service, according to local media reports. Wayfair is an online and mail-order retailer that sells a wide range of home decor, home improvement items, housewares and more. The publicly traded company has been on a growth streak in recent years, boosting annual revenue from $2.2 billion in 2015 to $4.7 billion in 2017, driven largely by expansions in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany, according to its financial filings, the report said. The Springfield employees will fill customer service, sales, human resources and management positions, according to Wayfair’s statement announcing the move. The company intends to ramp up employment over time. Wayfair plans to occupy about 50,000 square feet within the 400,000-square-foot Symantec complex, according to city of Springfield officials. The city and economic development officials including the state’s economic development agency, Business Oregon, worked for a year to recruit Wayfair to Springfield.
Global Solar Corporate Funding Reaches $10B in 2018
Mercom Capital Group LLC, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, has released its annual report on funding and merger and acquisition activity for the 2018 solar sector. Global corporate funding into the solar sector, including venture capital and private equity, debt financing, and public market financing, totaled $9.7 billion compared to the $12.8 billion raised in 2017, it said. "2018 was a year filled with uncertainties which started with Section 201 tariffs followed by an announcement from China that it was capping installations and reducing its feed-in-tariff. More bad news came from India which imposed safeguard duties on imports. Uncertainty stemming from the three largest solar markets in the world was reflected in equities of publicly-traded solar companies as well as fundraising activity during the year,” commented Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. "About 100 GW of large-scale projects have been acquired since 2010, a reflection of how far solar has come as an asset class. Quality solar projects are now a mature, attractive investment opportunity around the world,” added Prabhu.
Hyatt Centric Brand Expands in India
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the rebranding of Hyatt Place Goa/Candolim to Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa, marking the brand’s second hotel in India. The Hyatt Centric brand serves as a launch pad to destination exploration and discovery for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, a news release said. Situated in the heart of North Goa, Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa is just steps away from the city’s best beaches, shopping centers, culture, entertainment, nightlife and other local hotspots. “The opening of Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa is our first step in introducing the Hyatt Centric experience to the vibrant state of Goa,” said Sunjae Sharma, vice president operations India, at Hyatt. “Based in one of the most popular areas of the island, we are confident that Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa will allow guests to discover all that Goa has to offer. The introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand displays yet another way for us to care for our guests, while offering them international hospitality and authentic experiences.” The 167-room hotel offers 6,065 square feet of meeting and event spaces, including Jade Vine, a modern ballroom with state-of-the-art facilities, Isle de Sol, a contemporary flexible meeting space, and Jardim, an outdoor banquet space that can be used for either business or social events.
Neotribe Ventures Helps Lead Seed Funding for 3D Printing Start-up Fortify
Fortify, a Boston, Mass.-based additive manufacturing start-up in digital composite manufacturing, announced a seed round of $2.5M with strategic funding from Neotribe Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Mainspring Capital, Ocean Azul Partners and McCune Capital. “We’re thrilled to count Fortify amongst our partners,” said Kittu Kolluri of Neotribe Ventures. “At Neotribe we place a high value on transformative technology, and Fortify continues to prove themselves as a pioneer in manufacturing for the digital age by democratizing the performance of advanced composites through additive manufacturing.” Fortify’s patented Fluxprint technology combines magnetics and digital light processing 3D printing to produce composite parts with ideal mechanical properties, tailored reinforcement and geometric freedom. Fortify is also introducing the Fortify Fiber Platform, inviting materials companies and resin suppliers to develop high-performance resins in conjunction with Fortify material scientists and engineers.
Applied Data Finance Closes $17.8 Million
Applied Data Finance LLC, a technology-enabled lender and asset manager, has closed an additional $17.8 million of equity financing as a follow-on to its July 2018 raise of $140 million of debt and equity capital. Through its Personify Financial online lending platform, ADF provides unsecured, personal loans to consumers often overlooked by traditional financial institutions. This new capital will fuel ADF’s continued growth and allow the company to reach even more individuals in need of straightforward, affordable loans. Founded in 2014, ADF has grown to 180 employees with offices in New York, San Diego and Chennai, India, and has originated over $150 million in loans, including over $40 million in Q4 of 2018. “The capital raised in mid-2018 enabled us to rapidly scale our business while continuing to deliver industry leading performance. As a result, we are seeing additional interest in providing capital to continue expanding the business, and this is a great example of investor confidence in ADF,” said co-founder and CEO Krishna Gopinathan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.