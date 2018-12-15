Numerated, a financial technology company offering banks a real-time lending and growth platform, has closed $8 million in additional financing — bringing its total funding to $17 million. The company also welcomes new investor Raj Date, Indian American founding deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and current managing director at Fenway Summer Ventures. Date will join Numerated’s Advisory Board, bolstering the company with veteran banking and lending expertise. “The industry has been sorely lacking a solution designed specifically for community and regional banks to compete and win against giant global banks and alternative lenders in business banking. Numerated has quickly grown to become the market leader in business lending with its real-time fintech platform, and I look forward to advising the company as it continues its growth,” said Date. With Numerated’s real-time lending platform, banks can offer businesses in their markets the fastest, most convenient way to secure financing. Additionally, the platform’s integrated marketing and sales tools empower bankers and branches with actionable business information and pre-eligibility data to attract new customers and expand share-of-wallet with current customers.
SolarWindow Raises $25 Million
SolarWindow Technologies, developer of transparent coatings that turn ordinary glass into electricity-generating windows, announced the completion of a $25 million equity financing. Kalen Capital Corporation, the family office of Harmel S. Rayat, founder and chairman of the company, has invested approximately $24.9 million in this round. Rayat originally conceived the idea of transparent electricity-generating glass to harness the endless amounts of solar energy streaming through millions of building windows daily. A decade later, SolarWindow is the subject of more than 90 U.S. and international patents and trademarks, numerous record-setting breakthroughs, and independent, third-party validation. His investment will drive Rayat’s early vision forward to a commercial product. “My financial investment and confidence in SolarWindow is stronger than ever. I believe that we’re in the right place at the right time, and am proud to support the launch of one of the most exciting technology start-ups in recent memory,” stated Rayat. “I envision SolarWindow changing the way we power our buildings with clean energy that not only benefits our environment, but also generates greater financial returns. As a commercial real estate investor and building owner, I see huge upside for developers, building owners, and even tenants who can lower their operating costs while increasing property values as green buildings.”
Deputy Raises $81M Series B Round
Deputy, an award-winning workforce management software platform, announced that it closed an $81 million Series B funding round to accelerate growth, transform the future of hourly-paid work through new, innovative products and build Australia’s finest product and engineering team. The funding is Australia’s largest Series B secured to date, it said. The fast-growing startup has more than one million users, and works with businesses like Amazon, Uber, HubSpot and Compass to empower their hourly-paid workforce. Deputy gives employees and employers simple-to-use software to help with time management, scheduling and other critical workplace operations. To date, Deputy has scheduled 200 million shifts, equating to over 1.2 billion hours of work and facilitated over $30 billion in payroll payments. “At Deputy, we’re making the lives of employers easier. Taking away some of the administrative strain and giving them untold hours back to focus on what matters: running their businesses, or spending time with their families,” said Deputy’s CEO and co-founder Ashik Ahmed. “We’ve had immense success up until now, but we’re only just getting started. The opportunity here is huge: we envisage a day where every single shift being worked is powered by Deputy.”
India-based Company Among Global Give Winners
eBay Foundation announced its 20th anniversary of Global Give winners, with a San Jose, Calif., and Bangalore, India-based company among the winners. 1 Million for 1 Billion educates underprivileged young leaders about ecommerce and drives business to local entrepreneurs through social media campaigns. Through Global Give, the foundation challenged eBay employees to make their communities a better place—a place where entrepreneurs of all backgrounds are empowered to start and grow a business, and help create opportunity for all. Winning teams will work with a wide range of entrepreneurs, including women, minority, veteran, refugee and immigrant, LGBTQ+, and other underrepresented business owners, providing a wide variety of services, such as mentoring, project and business expertise, technology skills, legal and finance counsel, and marketing guidance. Thirty organizations were selected.
Indian Fantasy Sports Platform Dream11 Raises $100M
According to AC Nielsen and the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming, an online fantasy gaming firm, doubled to 60 from 30 in 2017 and about 100 million Indians are estimated to play fantasy sports by 2019. Dream11 recently raised $100 million in venture funding. Mumbai-based Dream11 was founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth in 2012. It was one of the first fantasy gaming platforms in India. It offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 is hosted on AWS. It has built a state-of-the-art Progressive Web App to provide a near-native experience to its users on its mobile web channel. Dream11 currently has over 40 million users playing Fantasy Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, and NBA on its platform. Its growth has been fueled by endorsements from former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. It is also the official fantasy sports partner of National Basketball Association, Hero Indian Super League, Hero Caribbean Premier League, and VIVO Pro Kabaddi League.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
