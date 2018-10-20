OGCI Climate Investments Leads Clarke Valve Funding Round
Clarke Valve has completed the sale of $5.5 million of Series B Preferred Stock to a group of investors led by OGCI Climate Investments. Along with funding from Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and Chevron Technology Ventures, Clarke has now raised $15.5 million of Series B funding. Clarke’s patented shutter valves are typically 1/5th the weight, 1/5th the size and 1/5th the cost of equivalent legacy valves, providing substantial benefits to users of industrial control valves in many industries. In addition, Clarke valves are currently the only control valves in the world to achieve the stringent American Petroleum Institute 641 certification for low fugitive emission performance. Fugitive emissions from legacy valve designs are the cause of significant methane emitted to the atmosphere from industrial facilities. Pratima Rangarajan, Indian American CEO of OGCI Climate Investments, said, “We are pleased to support the Clarke team in its journey to reach a global market. We believe that the Clarke Valve technology can address fugitive methane emissions in a meaningful way.”
Morphic Therapeutic Announces $80 Million Financing
Morphic Therapeutic, a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies, has completed a $80 million Series B financing to fund its two lead programs through clinical proof of concept, and to advance multiple other programs into the clinic. The round was co-led by Omega Funds and Novo Holdings. In connection with their investments, Otello Stampacchia, managing director at Omega Funds and Nilesh Kumar, partner at Novo Ventures, have joined Morphic’s Board of Directors. “Over the past two years we have made exceptional progress in establishing what we believe is the world’s only broad-based structure enabled integrin drug discovery platform, leveraging insights from the Springer lab,” said Dr. Praveen Tipirneni, president and CEO of Morphic Therapeutic. “With compelling preclinical data across a number of programs, we are accelerating our advance into the clinic. We welcome the support of both new and existing investors, including several crossover investors, in our efforts to advance a new generation of oral integrin drugs to treat a diverse range of diseases that present significant unmet medical needs.”
WhatsApp Hires Grievance Officer to Fight Deadly Fake News
In recent months, fake news on WhatsApp in India has inspired citizens to form deadly lynch mobs. False articles, spread on WhatsApp, have driven Indian citizens to murder, according to a Mashable report. To address this problem, WhatsApp has created the role of grievance officer, according to the Times of India. WhatsApp users can contact the grievance officer to report "complaints and concerns," including those about fake news, the report said. It has appointed Komal Lahiri, whose LinkedIn lists her title as senior director, global customer operations and localization, to the role. Lahiri has been with WhatsApp for the past seven months, and with Facebook since August 2014. She will work in the United States. WhatsApp reportedly created the role in August, the report said. False reports about child and organ trafficking resulted in the murder of five people. A government-hired bard of sorts, who was sent into communities to preach caution about false news to the relatively new internet users who are most susceptible, was also murdered. In total, 12 people have been killed, the report said. WhatsApp is increasingly becoming the leading way that people get their news, especially in the developing world.
UNICEF Canada, Teck Partner to Save Kids in India
UNICEF Canada and Teck Resources Limited announced that Teck has committed to invest an additional $2.5 million to support life-saving zinc and oral rehydration salt treatments for children in India over the next five years. This investment builds upon the $5 million that Teck committed to UNICEF in 2013. Over the past five years, the partnership has saved the lives of 62,000 children in India. India has the world's largest number of deaths from diarrhea, over 100,000 per year, in children under the age of five. Teck's continued support will increase the use of zinc and ORS as a life-saving treatment across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh - three states with the highest burden of childhood diarrhea death in India. "This partnership and renewed support demonstrates the magic that can happen for the most vulnerable children when a forward thinking company decides to step up and partner with UNICEF to bring life-saving treatments to the children of India," said UNICEF Canada's president and CEO David Morley. "Thanks to this partnership with Teck, UNICEF will continue its work making innovative improvements to diarrhea treatment and management practices and delivering key interventions."
HqO Raises $6.6M in Funding Led by JLL Spark
HqO, a tenant experience platform for commercial real estate, announced it raised a $6.6M round of seed funding from Accomplice and a syndicate of strategic commercial real estate partners, including. JLL Spark, a division of JLL, with a $100M global venture fund that will connect promising new technology companies with JLL’s business lines and clients for distribution of their products. “The HqO team understands that software is a key layer in the way people experience physical space, and consequently, will play a huge role in how commercial real estate can attract and retain the most innovative, high-growth tenants,” said Mihir Shah, co-CEO at JLL Spark. “We initiated an exhaustive investigation into this emerging space and found that HqO’s approach to product development, go-to-market, and customer success, drives overall property value in a way that is unparalleled by other players – which is why we made this strategic investment.” HqO enables landlords to give tenants a remote control for their property, making software integral to the customer relationship and a key access point for experiencing their physical space.
