OpenRisk Technologies Inc. Joins the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator
Wells Fargo & Company announced that OpenRisk Technologies Inc. has joined the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator, bringing the total number of companies in the portfolio to 21. “We welcome OpenRisk to the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator program and applaud the passion, agility and focus they bring to create innovative solutions and unique customer experiences,” said Lisa Frazier, head of the Innovation Group at Wells Fargo. The Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator program began in 2014 to advance emerging technologies in pursuit of breakthroughs for financial services. Startups are eligible to receive up to $1 million in funding, along with guidance from Wells Fargo business and technology leaders to help refine the launch of their ideas. OpenRisk Technologies Inc. has built a derivatives collateral and liquidity management platform that leverages semantic web, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to analyze data, facilitate post-trade operations and manage risks. “OpenRisk is excited to be part of the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator and to work with business and tech leaders through the program to validate key components of our platform,” said Narasimha Kodihalli, Indian American founder and CEO of OpenRisk Technologies Inc.
Indian Firm Expands Magnet360 Business in St. Louis Park
Magnet360, also a Salesforce.com affiliate which was acquired by India-based Mindtree three years ago, has grown from 160 to 450 employees globally, since the approximately $50 million acquisition was announced in January 2016. Magnet, now part of a division of IT-consultant Mindtree has opened an expanded, 30,000-square foot headquarters in St. Louis Park. The clients, mostly Fortune 200-size firms, include Ecolab, U.S. Bancorp and Best Buy, according to reports. Magnet360 had revenue of $25 million-plus prior to its 2016 acquisition and said it was growing by 20 percent-plus annually in recent years. Magnet360 was formed in 2008 by co-founders Scott Litman and Dan Mallin, veteran technology-marketing entrepreneurs. The majority partner was Skip Gage, the longtime marketing executive and founder of Gage Marketing. Gage was chairman of Magnet’s board, it said. They and subsequent investors Salesforce and StarTec Investments, and several individuals, infused nearly $5 million by 2013 to roll out what became a fast-growing firm with more than $25 million in revenue, reports said.
ShiftLeft Raises $20 Million Series B Funding
ShiftLeft Inc., an innovator in application-specific cloud security, has raised $20 million in Series B funding. This latest round, led by Thomvest Ventures, comes less than 18 months after the company announced its first round of $9.3 million, bringing the total raised to nearly $30 million. The company is using these funds to drive broader adoption of its code-informed runtime protection by expanding the breadth of its product portfolio, application coverage and global sales and marketing initiatives. The investment underscores both the importance of ensuring security despite this complex landscape, and ShiftLeft’s unique ability to empower application security teams to protect the enterprise, it said. “Our founding vision is that application security needs to be a seamless part of the development process, not an afterthought,” said Manish Gupta, CEO and co-founder of ShiftLeft. “The problem has long been inaccurate tools and a heavily manual process, leaving security and development teams frustrated and applications vulnerable. ShiftLeft completely upends this paradigm, delivering automated and customized protection for every software release, and the analytics dev teams need to improve on the overall security posture.”
Qu Records $10 Million Series B Funding Round
Qu, formerly Gusto POS, has raised $10 million in a Series B funding round. The funding round was led by existing investor Cota Capital. The company will use the funding to further accelerate its already strong momentum in bringing to industry-leading POS solutions that address the needs of fast-casual and QSR enterprise restaurants to market. “I am really excited to bring some of the best technology and restaurant industry expertise together,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “The continued support from leading Silicon Valley based fund, Cota Capital, coupled with NRD’s knowledge of operational challenges being faced by enterprise-scale restaurant chains, validates our strategic vision, market opportunity and momentum.” Qu has grown into an enterprise-class POS platform that is used by leading restaurants across the U.S. to help them move faster, stay nimble, and increase profits. Qu’s cloud based, API-first architecture and omni-channel ordering solutions enable centralized POS management and allow restaurateurs to deliver a seamless, uniform guest experience anytime and anywhere orders are placed. The funding will enable Qu to accelerate the development of strategic initiatives, building upon the successful launch of the industry’s first integrated platform for order taking, order processing, and order delivery.
Rainshine Entertainment Acquires Stake in Kinsane Entertainment
Kinsane Entertainment Inc., a global digital entertainment company focused on 2-to15-year-olds and families, co-founded by Kurt Inderbitzin, Indrani Pillai and Saahil Bhargava, announced that Rainshine Entertainment has acquired a significant stake in the company. Established in early 2018, Kinsane Entertainment has a 360-degree approach to developing its children and family-focused universes, that includes building the franchises through a mix of videos and games. Since its inception, the company has launched two popular universes that include a pre-school focused universe that has over 50 million views and 150,000 subscribers of its videos. Its family-focused universe, ‘Otto in the Middle,’ launched first in the form of games and has 1.2 million downloads across the app stores. Kinsane further plans to launch two brand new family focused animated shows: Commenting on the deal, Neeraj Bhargava, chairman and CEO of Rainshine Entertainment, said, “Kinsane is a young company with an exceptionally talented team and incredible accomplishments of building significant properties like KinToons on YouTube along with globally popular games based on some very well-etched and lovable characters. We are very excited about working with their team, helping them grow their existing character brands while producing new, alluring content that captures the imagination of kids and families globally.”
