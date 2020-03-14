Ordway, a billing and revenue automation platform for scaling companies, announced a $10 million Series A investment led by CRV. Led by Indian American executive Sameer Gulati, a SaaS veteran at the epicenter of billing and ERP systems’ evolution for the past 20 years, Ordway is bridging the gap between sales and finance teams by transforming how organizations manage billing and revenue recognition for their most complex customers. The investment means accelerated roadmap execution and scaling its go-to-market strategies. Ordway’s platform enables organizations to automate the lifecycle of a contract post sales without costly implementation services or complex customization. With Ordway, organizations now have the flexibility to design a system that bridges sales-to-finance workflows, from CRM to general ledger, by managing recurring subscriptions, contract details, pricing transactions, invoicing customers, collecting payments, and recognizing revenue. Gulati’s vision is to build an intelligent and flexible finance platform that simplifies customer relationships for growing companies. Gulati is a proven product leader in this space who designed and successfully brought to market successful enterprise solutions at private and public companies including: Intacct, Workday, Zuora and First Data. “Ordway is leading a movement to simplify increasingly complex sales-to-finance operations for growing companies,” said Gulati, CEO of Ordway. “We’re filling a massive gap in the market where companies quickly outgrow point solutions and inefficient manual processes for invoicing, payment collection, and timing of revenue recognition. Today's investment validates our next-generation billing and revenue automation platform that improves customer relationships for scaling companies. It will also allow us to execute on our vision and scale more rapidly.”
Facedrive Announces Closing of $1M Private Placement
Facedrive Inc., the first Canadian peer-to-peer, eco-friendly ridesharing network, has closed a non-brokered private placement of 361,010 common shares issued at a price of $2.77 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1 million. All shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period, while funds raised are to be used for business development, market expansion and driver and rider acquisition. “This financing gives Facedrive the ability to scale-up in its pursuit of driver and rider acquisition” said CEO Sayan Navaratnam in a statement, “we are positive about the momentum this will give us and look forward to continuing to find ways to grow our core businesses in a sustainable and responsible manner.” Facedrive is a unique people and planet first ridesharing platform committed to doing business fairly and equitably. As a community platform, drivers are real partners in the company, benefitting from uniquely customized incentives and rewards that reflect a dedication to shared success.
Tej Kohli Foundation Seeks to Incubate New Projects
The Tej Kohli Foundation is to establish a new incubator to provide seed and acceleration funding to projects with the potential to help eliminate corneal blindness worldwide. Funding, practical resources and intellectual capital will be available to both commercial and non-commercial projects that have a clear path to the prevention, treatment and cure of corneal blindness; with funding decisions based on the magnitude of the total impact that a project will likely have in poor and underserved communities worldwide by 2035, as well as the likelihood that a project will succeed. Tej Kohli co-founded the eponymous foundation in 2005 alongside wife Wendy Kohli. The foundation is seeking to incubate between one and three new projects initially, and welcomes funding applications from all fields of expertise. Projects must show that they can make a significant impact by 2035. “The YouTube channel of the Tej Kohli Foundation has many stories of individuals who have been cured of severe visual impairment or corneal blindness. But the overwhelming majority of those living needlessly with blindness still cannot afford or access treatment. It is only through major innovations borne from research, science, technology and enterprise that we can move toward a world where nobody is needlessly blind because of poverty,” Wendy Kohli said. “There are many innovations already in the pipeline that could one day offer affordable, scalable and accessible solutions for prevention and cure in the poor and underserved communities where corneal blindness is most pervasive. At the Tej Kohli Foundation we are interested in backing and funding new innovations and projects that will accelerate progress toward the goal of eliminating poverty-driven corneal blindness worldwide by 2035,” added Tej Kohli.
esVolta Secures $140 Million Credit Facility
esVolta, LP has closed an approximately $140 million senior secured credit facility to finance a portfolio of its utility-scale battery energy storage projects. The credit facility was provided by CIT’s Power and Energy business as the Mandated Lead Arranger, and Siemens Financial Services, CoBank, ACB and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. as Joint Lead Arrangers. esVolta is a leading developer of utility-scale battery energy storage projects in North America. The new credit facility will be used to help fund construction and operations of the company’s “esFaraday” portfolio of eight energy storage projects totaling approximately 136 MW and 480 MWh of capacity. The projects are designed to deliver reliable electric capacity, energy, and other ancillary services to the California electric grid, including pursuant to long-term contracts with major electric utilities and load serving entities. "The esFaraday transaction is one of the largest and most innovative debt transactions completed to date in the fast-growing energy storage sector. We greatly appreciate the leadership and diligence which CIT, SFS, CoBank and KeyBanc displayed in order to arrange and close this portfolio financing," said Krish Koomar, VP and CFO of esVolta.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
