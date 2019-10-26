Plutoshift, the leader in data intelligence for industrial processes, has announced it has secured an $8 million Series A round from proven institutional and individual investors. Plutoshift has developed a specialized view of process performance for industrial companies, offering a unified window into manufacturing operations through highly sophisticated software that leverages Artificial Intelligence to drive proactive insights. The company is initially focusing its platform on manufacturers with a critical reliance on water in their processes. Plutoshift has termed it “Business Water.” The new investment will be used to expand the technology behind Plutoshift’s cloud-based solution, which is designed for teams to track, predict, and communicate decisions and the efficiency of critical physical assets and processes used in manufacturing. “Business Water, the use of critical resources to manage water in industrial applications, is quickly becoming one of the biggest challenges in manufacturing,” said Prateek Joshi, Indian American founder and CEO of Plutoshift. Through a framework called “Grounded AI,” Plutoshift is bringing the power of performance monitoring to the physical world by driving practical use cases in the industrial sector. Grounded AI is a more focused and industry-specific approach to implementing Artificial Intelligence, enhancing existing data systems, unlocking its value, and surfacing valuable information to make the data immediately actionable. Plutoshift was founded in 2016 by Joshi with the vision of connecting the constantly changing realities of the physical world with the monitoring power of intelligent software.
Eros Now, a South Asian entertainment over-the-top video platform by Eros International Plc, a global Indian entertainment company, a one-stop destination for the internet generation to consume captivating content, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to build a next generation online video platform on Microsoft Azure targeted at its consumers across the globe. This is a unique association for Microsoft in India in the online video space, said a press release.
Building on its history of innovation, Eros Now will leverage Microsoft Azure for three areas of technology development: Intuitive Online Video Platform; Interactive Voice Offerings; and Personalized Recommendation Engine. Commenting on the announcement, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO of Eros Digital, said, “The Online Video market has brought a paradigm shift in the way technology is used and will be used to enhance the customer journey and user experience. We at Eros Now have been the earliest movers in the adoption of technology which is a core strength of the brand. The objective and the goal of this collaboration is to ensure we become the primary innovators for the video business and a gold standard for the others to follow. We have immense respect for Microsoft as a company to help us innovate and pave the path for the next generation of online video.” Added Anant Maheshwari, president of Microsoft India: “India is one of the fastest-growing digital entertainment and media markets worldwide, driven by the growth in online video content. AI and intelligent cloud tools will be the next drivers of the media business and will impact everything from content creation to consumer experience. We are very excited to work with Eros Now to redefine the online video watching experience for consumers.”
DataRobot announced a $206 million Series E investment round led by Sapphire Ventures. This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $431 million. Today, many of the world’s largest brands, including Walmart Canada, The Chicago Bulls, Deloitte, Kroger, Humana, and Hearst Magazines, are using DataRobot to increase revenue and earnings, decrease costs, improve customer satisfaction, and make their technical teams more productive. The financing will be used to build on this momentum, specifically supporting the continued development of the DataRobot platform — which includes Automated Machine Learning, Automated Time Series, and MLOps — as well as potential acquisition opportunities. DataRobot’s platform has been developed over the course of more than a million hours of engineering innovation, and its capabilities have been accelerated via several strategic acquisitions. Most recently, DataRobot acquired ParallelM to create its industry-leading MLOps and governance offering. The company’s holistic approach to AI success has been fine-tuned through working with thousands of AI projects across more than 35 countries. “AI is fundamentally changing the way the world works, and DataRobot is delivering on its promise to make all enterprises AI-enabled to drive innovation and value,” said Jai Das, President and managing director, Sapphire Ventures. “We’re pleased to expand our stake in DataRobot as they rapidly scale and expand the capabilities of their platform through R&D and strategic acquisitions. We look forward to continuing to help build one of the world’s fastest growing AI companies.”
AlefEdge announced that its CEO Ganesh Sundaram has been honored with the “Biggest Individual Contribution to Edge Computing Development Award” at the 2019 Edge Computing Congress in London. This award recognizes Sundaram as an Edge Computing Ambassador who has not only been instrumental in driving edge computing development but also active over the last four years in ensuring the continued progression of edge computing research, development and live commercial rollouts. “It is an honor to be the recipient of such a prestigious award,” says Sundaram. “Building an open-edge internet with diverse partnerships creates the opportunity to spark a reconfiguration today—without waiting—in a way that the entire ecosystem wins. This award is a result of the entire AlefEdge team’s hard work and dedication to driving change in the industry.” The Edge Internet brings together the power of essential software ingredients required for an Edge Economy: an edge gateway, an Edge Cloud and APIs, applying the same principles of today’s cloud environment, as well as edge native applications that require the properties the edge unlocks and edge enhanced applications that benefit from the properties the edge unlocks. Sundaram has been influential as a thought leader in this nascent space, and a key in building out the technology itself. Starting in the late 2000s after his time at Bell Labs, he began to explore moving compute, processing and storage to the Radio Edge of the mobile network. In the past year, Sundaram has been laser-focused on commercially deploying the Edge Internet through a ‘Unit of One’ approach.
