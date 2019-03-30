Presto, an enterprise front-office software platform for the hospitality industry, announced $30M in growth funding led by Recruit Holdings and Romulus Capital. Presto provides a cutting-edge technology suite to top foodservice and hospitality chains that expands operating profits by speeding consumer experiences and improving labor productivity. With national unemployment rates at record lows, restaurants struggle to retain and afford workers who have many options like Lyft or Instacart, and also are challenged to eliminate key friction points in their consumer experiences. The funding will be invested directly into growth of the Presto platform. “Restaurants serve billions of consumers and are a critical part of our economy, and yet have typically been underserved by world-class technology,” said Rajat Suri, Indian American founder and CEO of Presto. “Less than 1 percent of restaurants globally currently use technology to optimize their front-office. These funds will be leveraged to support our rapid growth, and expand our products and services to our partners in the restaurant industry.”
One Night Announces Series A Funding
One Night, a last-minute distribution platform for independent hotels, secured Series A funding led by consumer venture capital firm, SWaN & Legend. One Night was founded and incubated by Standard International, operators of The Standard Hotels and pioneers of lifestyle hospitality. The Standard becomes the first hotel operating group to incubate and launch a hotel distribution company backed by a major venture partner. Led by Amar Lalvani, Standard International’s CEO, and Jimmy Suh, Standard International’s chief commercial officer, One Night launched in late 2016 and has grown to 17 markets, including London and Bangkok. The mobile app features a highly curated list of over 200 independent hotels, catering to the spontaneous traveler who is unwilling to sacrifice great experience and value for last-minute stays. With SWaN and Legend’s investment, One Night will spin off from Standard International with Jimmy Suh leading One Night’s operations.
Pradeep Ganguly Congratulates Shivaji College Faculty
Dr. Pradeep Ganguly, founder and CEO of MKK-USA, congratulated Shivaji College for facilitating the scholarship process for meritorious and needy students. Ganguly stated, “I congratulate Shivaji College. Anshu Chopra and her colleagues at the Department of Economics did an outstanding job screening, selecting and awarding MKK-USA scholarships. I am very proud of this institution, its leader Dr. Shashi Nijhawan, and the Economics faculty led by Anshu Chopra.” Ganguly was invited to speak on “U.S.-India Business Relations” at Shivaji College. The auditorium was packed with bright and eager students, as well as faculty members, all ready to listen, engage, learn and participate. The Q&A session was equally stimulating. Ganguly further stated, “Kudos to Dr. Shashi Nijhawan, Principal of Shivaji College, and the Department of Economics faculty for organizing such a wonderful event.”
Facebook Content Moderators in India Paid $6 a Day
Facebook’s contracted content moderators in India say they are only paid about $1,404 a year—slightly more than $6 a day—for the traumatic, stressful work of keeping violent and offensive content off the social-networking platform, according to a Reuters report. “I have seen women employees breaking down on the floor, reliving the trauma of watching suicides real-time,” one former Genpact employee said, noting that he had witnessed this on three separate occasions, the report said. While Facebook acknowledges that there’s work to be done to safeguard their employees’ mental health, they disputed the allegation that $6/day is too low a salary, arguing that employee benefits make the pay much higher and that Genpact is required to pay more than the industry average, it said.
7-Eleven to Operate Stores in India
7-Eleven Inc., one of the world's largest convenience retailers with more than 67,000 stores worldwide, has signed a master franchise agreement with a subsidiary of Future Retail Ltd. to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores within India. The expansion marks the company's first entry into India. The first 7-Eleven convenience store in India is expected to open in 2019. The new master franchisee plans to build 7-Eleven stores as well as convert some of its existing locations to the 7-Eleven brand. 7-Eleven's entry into the country will modernize the small-retail environment and bring greater convenience to shoppers. "7-Eleven, Inc. is among the most iconic global brands in the food retail landscape. We are proud to bring this globally trusted convenience store to India and build new pathways together that will offer Indian customers greater convenience and choices, within their own neighborhood," said Kishore Biyani, founder and group CEO of Future Group. 7-Eleven will support Future Retail Ltd to implement and localize the unique 7-Eleven business model. "This strategic relationship offers an excellent opportunity to bring 7-Eleven's brand of convenience and its iconic products to the Indian consumer," added 7-Eleven SVP and head of international Ken Wakabayashi.
Sewa International Earns Coveted 4-star Rating
Sewa International, a U.S.-based charity dedicated to building volunteerism and helping people lead life with dignity, has received a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s leading independent charity evaluator. Announcing this recognition Sewa received, Charity Navigator’s president and CEO Michael Thatcher said, “This rating indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. This rating verifies that Sewa International exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work.” Professor Sree N. Sreenath, president of Sewa International, said “Our culture of openness, transparent ways in which we collect and distribute funds and our focus on rigor and responsibility in our operations have helped Sewa get this highest-possible rating from Charity Navigator. In the ‘Financial category’ and the ‘Accountability and Transparency category’ Sewa International was rated at 100 percent.”
