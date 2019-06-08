Indian American-led mobile remittance company Remitly in Seattle, Wash., has acquired Symphoni, a small Seattle startup building software that helps immigrant and underserved small business owners access credit. Remitly describes itself as the largest independent mobile remittance company in North America. The company said it was drawn to Symphoni in part because of an aligned mission to navigate the highly-regulated financial services industry, according to a GeekWire report. Symphoni will discontinue its current offerings as a result of the acquisition. “Our customers are ambitious, hard-working, and financially responsible — you’d think traditional financial service companies would be fighting to earn their business,” Shivaas Gulati, Remitly co-founder who leads engineering for New Initiatives, said in a statement. “We’re earning their business in remittances today, and with the acquisition of the Symphoni team, we are going to be much faster and better able to meet their other financial needs tomorrow.” Remitly is now active in 40 nations worldwide. Remitly is one of the most well-funded startups in the Seattle region, having raised $175 million to date, and employs 200 at its HQ with an additional 814 people at offices in Nicaragua, the Philippines, and London.
Lions Club Celebrates Installation Night
Lions Club of Little India celebrated their 14th installation Night in Orange, Calif. The guest of honor, La Palma Councilmember Nitesh Patel, installed the team that includes Amrit Bhandari as president, Dilip Butani as chairman, Ajay Khetani as secretary and Kantilal Shah as the treasurer. Councilmember Patel, who was introduced by chairman Butani, complimented the team for their various projects that included feeding the homeless, paying for the educational expenses for students of Kanyashala, Mumbai and collecting glasses for a Lions Eye project. Current president Shah gave an account of various activities during past months while the incoming president welcomed everyone and mentioned about his forthcoming projects. Field officer Pat Buttress from Orange County Board Supervisor Don Wagner’s office wished the new team on behalf of Wagner. Dr Anil Shah spoke about the smart village project for which the Lions Club would be a contributor.
Vision-Aid's Revathy Ramakrishna is Woman of the Year 2019
Vision-Aid announced that co-founder and VP Revathy Ramakrishna has been chosen as the Woman of the Year 2019. The award was judged by a panel of nine independent judges. Ramakrishna was presented with the award on May 17 at the Annual Woman of the Year Awards gala held at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, Massachusetts. On receiving the award Ramakrishna said, “I am so grateful that with this award, recognition was given to the cause of Vision-Aid and on behalf of all the visually impaired people we are serving and the wonderful team of over 100 volunteers, I am really grateful to receive this high honor.”
Grover Zampa Vineyards Gets Multiple Awards at Japan Women’s Wine Awards
Adding to their cap of international feats, Grover Zampa Vineyards, the pioneers of wine-making in India, have been awarded four honors at the SAKURA Women’s Wine Awards 2019. The brand won a gold medal for their Art Collection Shiraz Rose 2018, evidencing the superlative quality and excellency of the wine. In addition, Grover Zampa also won three silvers for their Soiree Rose Brut 2016, Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection Red 2016, Vijay Amritraj Reserve Collection White 2017, respectively, underlining the wine producing capabilities of the Indian company. On these triumphs, CEO Vivek Chandramohan said, "We are extremely proud of our wins at SAKURA 2019, as the acknowledgement really helps reiterate our determination of manufacturing the best quality wines. We are constantly endeavoring to stay ahead of the curve and with this very resolve, we have made multiple advancements in terms of innovation and technology. We are optimistic on what the future has in store for us and are committed towards fueling the wine industry as a whole.”
Delta Picks New York for Nonstop India Flight
Delta announced that its new India route would take off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, linking the financial centers of the world’s two largest democracies starting Dec. 22. According to a Delta release, New York is the “market to India with the largest base of corporate customers.” The flight will leave from Terminal 4, the international gateway at JFK that Delta spent $1.2 billion to revamp in 2013. A Boeing 777-200LR will be deployed on the route, which will take off from New York at 9:15 p.m. and arrive at 10:50 p.m. the following day. That puts the flight time at just over 15 hours. “This route would not be possible without the [Trump] administration’s ongoing efforts to enforce fair competition in international travel, ensuring that consumers enjoy a wide range of choices as they travel the globe,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. Delta suggested that the flight could mean the return of as many as 1,500 U.S. aviation jobs.
Unravel Data Secures $35M in Series C Funding
Unravel Data, the only data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, has announced it has raised $35 million in an oversubscribed Series C funding round. Point72 Ventures, founded by renowned hedge fund investor Steve Cohen, led the round with participation from Harmony Partners, and existing Unravel investors Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital and M12. The funding follows a year of significant momentum for Unravel as evidenced by a series of milestones: Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 500 percent; Cloud Services Product and Partner Momentum; Microsoft Azure Cloud Partner Ecosystem; AWS Cloud Partner Ecosystem; Industry Accolades including Gartner naming Unravel Data to its list of “Cool Vendors” for 2018 in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers. “Every business is becoming a data business, and companies are relying on their data applications such as machine learning, IoT, and customer analytics, for better business outcomes using technologies such as Spark, Kafka, and NoSQL,” said Kunal Agarwal, CEO, Unravel Data. “We are making sure that these technologies are easy to operate and are high performing so that businesses can depend on them. We partner with our customers through their data journey and help them successfully run data apps on various systems whether on-premises or in the cloud.”
