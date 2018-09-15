Researchers from IIT-Delhi Develop Cheaper Drug for Snakebites
Researchers from IIT Delhi have developed, in collaboration with San Jose State University, an antivenom using an artificially designed peptide that effectively neutralizes the poison of several snakes, including the four common in India – Indian cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper, a Hindustan Times report said. The antivenom currently in use is a serum derived from horses immunized with snake venom. It is used against all four venomous snakes and costs around Rs 500 per vial. With the new anti-venom, IIT Delhi is aiming for a cost of $1 per dose, the report said. In India, an estimated 2.8 million people are bitten by snakes and 46,900 die of snakebite every year, it added. “This is a polyvalent anti-venom, which will be effective against a bunch of snake bites, unlike the ones currently available that are effective against only the big four. We have already shown its efficacy in two of the four snakes in mice model and the other two are underway,” said Prof. Anurag Rathore, department of chemical engineering in IIT Delhi, said in the report. The polyvalency of the single molecule will lower reactions to the other venoms present in the serum. The peptide-based treatment will also remove the risk of an allergic reaction to horse serum. The maintenance of cold storage also drives up the cost of delivery.
Berkshire Hathaway to Invest in Paytm Parent Firm
Berkshire Hathaway Inc is in talks to invest about $285.4 to $356.7 million in India's One97 Communications Ltd., the parent of digital payments firm Paytm, according to multiple reports. Berkshire, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, is said to pick up a 3 percent to 4 percent stake in Paytm's parent and the deal is being done through a primary subscription of shares, reports said citing people familiar with the matter. If the deal goes through, it could be the first direct investment in India by Buffett, reports said. One of Berkshire's key fund managers, Todd Combs, who is also seen as a potential chief investment officer at the company, is leading the transaction, the newspaper reported. Japan's SoftBank and China's Alibaba Group are among the major backers of Paytm.
Reliance Completes Acquisition of Eros International
Eros International PLC, a global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced recently that following customary approval processes, the sale of a 5 percent stake in Eros to Reliance Industries Ltd. has been completed. Reliance has acquired 3,111,088 newly issued A ordinary shares from Eros which represents 5.0 percent of Eros’ current issued and outstanding ordinary share capital on a pro forma basis. The purchase price was $15 per share, which represents a total cash consideration of $46.6 million. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial adviser to Eros International Plc in this transaction.
Foundation for Children in Need Named Outstanding Organization
Dr. Geetha Yeruva and Thomas Reddy Chitta are the co-founders of the Foundation for Children in Need, a nonprofit organization established 16 years ago in Arlington Heights. The Foundation for Children in Need was recently recognized by the North American Telugu Association for Outstanding Community Service during its biannual convention in Philadelphia, Pa., according to a Daily Herald report. The two Indian Americans were also honored by the association for their selfless service. They are currently building a home at Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, in Telangana, India, which will house 200 and serve the elderly, physically challenged and orphaned. The grand opening of this home will be Jan. 23, 2019. The Foundation for Children in Need provides financial help to 2,500 in-need children and college students annually in 25 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India, while also providing assistance to the elderly.
Savitribai Phule Pune University Organizes PEN International Congress
Savitribai Phule Pune University is organizing the first PEN International Congress in India from Sept. 25 to 29. PEN is a forum of writers, editors and litterateurs coming together to discuss the future of language and literature. Internationally acclaimed linguist, Ganesh Devy, will be present at the congress as convener, along with several other prominent writers and linguists. A total of 25 universities and institutes specializing in linguistics will be participating. The university has also decided to create an ecosystem of language whereby linguists will plant trees near the SPPU’s international center. PEN International is a worldwide association of writers founded in London in 1921 with the mission to promote intellectual co-operation among writers across the world.
Pharmacy Postdoctoral Fellow Honored for Poster Presentation
Pankaj Pandey, a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, won the Ronald F. Borne Outstanding Postdoctoral Poster Presentation Award at the 45th Annual MALTO Medicinal Chemistry-Pharmacognosy Meeting in College Station, Texas, the university said. The MALTO conference, for medicinal and natural product chemists from Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma, gives the Borne Award to one postdoctoral fellow at the conference each year based on their interview and research poster. “I was pleasantly surprised when they announced my name,” Pandey said in a news release. “I was very excited because this award is such an honor to receive.” The Borne Award was created in honor of the late Ronald F. Borne, professor emeritus of medicinal chemistry at the UM School of Pharmacy. “I traveled with Dr. Borne to this conference a few years ago and I would see him around when he worked at Ole Miss before his passing,” Pandey added. “Everyone talks so highly of him, and he was just great at what he did. I was so happy to receive this award because it made me think of him.” Pandey studies under the guidance of Robert Doerksen, associate dean of the UM Graduate School and associate professor of medicinal chemistry. Their research investigates the potential of natural products as a source of molecules that might interact with proteins to help treat obesity and diabetes.
