Revvo, a Silicon Valley-based startup that offers an internet of things (IoT) “smart” sensor for vehicle tires, announced it has raised $4M in Series A funding. Norwest Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Vulcan Capital and AngelList. Revvo joins the ecosystem of tech startups fueling the shift in the mobility and transportation sectors. Revvo has built a first-of-its-kind, sensor-enabled AI software platform to monitor tires while a vehicle is on the road. The technology includes proprietary sensors that are embedded inside the tire, which generate a real-time feed of a tire’s condition and performance. The sensors capture thousands of data points per second from the interior of the tire which is sent to the cloud via an app on the driver’s phone. Artificial intelligence and machine learning models are applied to the aggregated data set to better predict tire tread wear. This helps the driver and fleet managers better understand the overall health of the tires on their vehicles which leads to increased vehicle uptimes, optimized efficiency, and improved safety. “Until now, tires have not benefited from the mobility revolution. Through machine learning and AI, tires can provide an invaluable data set of road conditions, driver behavior, and feedback for vehicle performance,” said Sunjay Dodani, Ph.D., Revvo’s CEO. “We’re extremely excited to have the support of the Norwest team, which will help us work toward our goal of enabling smart and connected tires. Our team at Revvo is passionate about applying a data science-centric approach to bring intelligence to the only part of the vehicle that touches the ground,” the Indian American added. Revvo will use the financing to continue to build the product and expand its technical and business development teams.
OncoLens Raises Seed Funding of $1.35 Million
OncoLens, a technology company serving cancer care programs has successfully closed a $1.35 million seed round. BIP Capital and Atlanta Technology Angels led the round. The company will deploy the capital toward its strategic growth plans. OncoLens’ platform enables a diverse and multispecialty cancer care team to seamlessly collaborate on treatment plans for individual patients. With the explosion of diagnostic tests and treatment options, OncoLens ensures that every complex cancer patient benefits from a discussion by a diverse group of specialists. The company also provides cancer-specific decision support and assists cancer programs to track, discuss and implement nationally approved quality metrics. As part of this funding round, OncoLens announced Sarath Degala, VP at BIP Capital, and ATA board member Bill Midgette have joined its board of directors. “I am very excited to have Bill and Sarath on our board,” said Anju Mathew, OncoLens’ CEO and co-founder. “Their immense experience and knowledge of the healthcare industry will help us serve our customers better as well as expand our product portfolio.”
LiveOak Venture Partners Raises $105M Fund II
LiveOak Venture Partners, an Austin-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups across Texas, announced the successful close of Fund II, a $105 million oversubscribed fund. The LiveOak team has held a steady, growing presence in the Texas market since its inception in 2013 having invested close to $100 million in startups across the state. Co-founders Krishna Srinivasan, Venu Shamapant and Ben Scott met at Austin Ventures in 2000 and invested over an additional $150 million in Texas startups prior to the creation of LiveOak. Focused on building world-class category winners, Fund II is backed by an expanded institutional LP base and has already led investments in six companies including Austin startups Eventador, Osano and Rollick, and Dallas-based AmplifAI. “Texas is exploding with opportunity,” said Srinivasan. “We are continuing to execute on our proven playbook of creating successful companies for close to 20 years in Texas. Early stage investing is a local neighborhood sport, and as such, we are looking to be the local lead investor and first money in companies to harness their full potential and help create the next generation of category leaders coming out of this market.”
LSI and Evergood to Raise $250M in Social Impact Funding
LSI Inc., a global business development firm serving government, commercial and nonprofit clients, announced a partnership with Evergood Impact to raise more than $250 million in social impact funds. The partnership will help revolutionize social impact financing in the United States and internationally, making it easier for entities to fund and lead social change projects with predicted savings and investment returns. Social impact bonds or SIBs are contracts with the public sector in which a private investment results in cost savings, increased tax revenue or other social benefits, or all three. These bonds are similar to other government bonds in which the time period and rate of return are fixed. The government’s repayment to third-party investors, however, is contingent on specified outcomes achieved. “New sources of capital investment will enable social impact enterprises to scale their solutions, resulting in significant positive outcomes for their communities,” said Chaitali Patel, Evergood CEO. “These impacts can tangibly deliver cost savings or revenue increases for local, state and federal governments—it’s a win-win-win solution across all stakeholders to produce social good across communities.”
Labelbox Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding
Labelbox, a collaborative training data platform for machine learning applications, announced a Series A round of $10 million in capital led by Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture fund. Labelbox is building the best computer vision data labeling and management solution for industrial machine learning applications, it said. Labelbox's vision is to become the default software for machine learning teams to create and manage high-quality training data, in the same way, that GitHub is the default for software engineers. “Labelbox substantially reduces model development times and empowers data science teams to build great machine learning applications. With the new funding, Labelbox will continue to double down on bringing data labeling infrastructure to the machine learning teams with powerful automation, collaboration, and enterprise-grade features. We’re excited to work with the team at Gradient Ventures and appreciate their support as we scale our business to meet customer demand,” said Manu Sharma, founder and CEO of Labelbox.
