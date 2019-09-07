Pavilion Data Systems, an NVMe-over-Fabrics storage technologies firm, has closed a Series C funding of $25 million, bringing the total funding to $58 million, with new investors RPS Ventures and Taiwania Capital. The new investment will accelerate the delivery of the company's NVMe-oF products, expanding to new markets, and growing the team to support customer demand. "Here at RPS Ventures, we appreciate the opportunity to join forces with Pavilion and the other investors to help the company expand to new verticals and other parts of the world," said Kabir Misra. managing partner at RPS. "When we decided to invest, we looked at the large, diverse customer base, but also the strong intellectual property. We were equally impressed by its OPENCHOICE business model and how it is changing the way storage is sold today,” the Indian American executive added. Pavilion was just awarded Best of Show – Most Innovative Startup at the Flash Memory Summit 2019. Earlier this year, the company was named an IDC NVMe over TCP Innovator, a CRN Hottest Storage Startups to Watch, became the first NVMe-oF solution for Spectrum Scale on IBM's Global Solutions Directory, became a Dell Extended Technologies Partner for direct and channel resale, and was awarded five patents for a total of 16 to date. The company is an active member of NVMexpress, SNIA, STAC Research, and TACC's STAR Program.
Uniphore Raises $51 Million in Series C Funding
Uniphore, a global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced it raised $51 million in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners. Uniphore will use the funds to accelerate its go-to-market in North America, invest in research and development for the next wave of innovation on its platform and grow its talented employee base globally. “Today’s announcement of our Series C funding represents a major milestone for Uniphore and the Conversational AI market as a whole. This funding will accelerate our vision to redefine customer service through AI-enabled Conversational Service Automation. We have always been strong innovators, and our global customers continue to rely on our solutions to help them deliver exceptional customer service. With this new round of funding, we will be able to accelerate our global expansion and better serve our customers by developing and delivering innovative CSA solutions to more organizations around the world,” said Umesh Sachdev, Uniphore CEO and co-founder. Most recently, Sachdev moved to Silicon Valley to expand the company’s reach in North America. The move has paved the way for several strategic new hires. In 2018, the company experienced 300 percent year-over-year growth and the year prior, Uniphore had a Series B round with participation by various existing and new investors including IDG Ventures, IIFL and JC2 Ventures. Some of Uniphore’s customers include BNP Paribas, NTT Data and PNB MetLife.
VeriSIM Life Raises $5.2M Round of Funding
Dr. Jo Varshney, a multi-disciplinary and celebrated leader in veterinary and human health development, along with a team of world class scientists and engineers in machine learning and in silico simulation bring clarity to drug development through better science. Recently raising $5.2M with Silicon Valley lead investors such as Susa Ventures, Intel Capital and OCA, the company will now be able to support increasingly larger communities in academia and pharma to computationally model and support better translative research in drug development. “Prior to VeriSIM Life, there was a fundamental disconnect in how medicine gets to treating the patients who need it. At the pre-clinical stage, animal testing is relied upon. This is ineffective and unsound … We, instead, use world-class expertise in machine learning and engineering to produce models that serve as ‘digital’ animals and – in the future – humans," Varshney, VSL founder and CEO, said. VSL is now looking to source additional opportunities with more partnering companies in the biotech and pharma space, inclusive of medical development impacting both humans and animals. With prior successful launches into partnerships and co-development with big companies, academia and CROs, the company is now positioned to not only continue their proof of concept but fully implement solutions for companies looking to move from bench to bedside. With this new funding, VSL will be able to optimize its models through expanded academic partnerships, grow a team to include world-class talent in the engineering and operations space, and engage with greater agency when working with larger pharma institutions.
Aniruddho Basu Leads Launch of Mavenir’s Emerging Business
Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and transforming mobile network economics for communications service providers, has appointed Aniruddho Basu as senior VP and GM of emerging business, based out of the Stockholm office. Basu will leverage Mavenir’s existing and newly created solutions for 5G, IoT and digital transformation to generate new business opportunities for Mavenir in Enterprises and Industries. Offerings will include Enriched Communication, IoT and Private Networks, delivered with new business models, via a digital ecosystem of partners and channels. “This new business focus will enable Mavenir and our channel partners to expand their addressable market, generate new revenues, and create a thriving digital marketplace and ecosystem,” said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir. “This is an exciting time as we will power Digital Transformation in Enterprises and Industry Verticals with Advanced Services on our cloud-native, 5G ready platform,” said Basu. “These advanced services will be built and deployed as microservices on elastic infrastructure, through agile DevOps processes, and delivered through Value Added Resellers, System Integrators, Mobile Operators and other Technology Partners.” Mavenir will offer these propositions via SaaS, PaaS, Neutral Host as well as Asset Ownership business models, and will include applications for Enriched Communication, IoT and Private Networks.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.