Narendra Agrawal, professor of supply chain management and analytics in the Department of Information Systems & Analytics at Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business, has been awarded a Fulbright Fellowship. During the fellowship, considered to be one of the most widely recognized and prestigious in the world, the Indian American educator will spend six weeks at Ahmedabad University serving as an adviser to the university’s vice chancellor, dean of the Amrut Mody School of Management, and key academics at the university. Agrawal will help Ahmedabad University design and develop a center of excellence focused on the Indian retail industry that will become a leader through its research, focused teaching programs, and industry leadership engagement. Agrawal will draw upon his expertise in retail supply chain management and operations developed through three decades of extensive scholarship, academic and executive education, and industry consulting.
Established in the western Indian state of Gujarat in 2009, Ahmedabad University is an innovative university that has developed a highly interdisciplinary and experience-based approach to education that seeks to address social challenges and opportunities occurring at the intersection of various axes of influence, defined by disciplines. “I’m delighted to be able to help Ahmedabad University develop a program focused on the retail industry,” said Agrawal. “I am very excited to be a part of what will be the first university-based center focused on addressing the needs of the retail industry in India.”
HDFC Life, HDFC Bank Partner with Akshaya Patra
HDFC Life and HDFC Bank have collaborated with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to support the Foundation’s Mid-Day Meal Program, helping deliver freshly cooked, nutritious and hygienic meals to children every school day. Under their CSR Initiative, ‘Pankh – A Ray of Hope,’ HDFC Bank will sponsor one academic year support for a child towards school lunch program for every HDFC Life Insurance sold. The initiative commenced on Sept. 1, 2019, garnering the sale of more than over 500 policies. The date has been extended to Feb. 29, 2020, to meet the target of 650 policies, which would sponsor meals for approx. 650 children for one academic year, i.e., 150,000 meals in total. This collaboration seeks to not only provide food but also encourage children to come to school, empowering them to carve a great future, a news release said. Also, HDFC Bank participated in the exclusive engagement activity organized by Akshaya Patra in the sponsored schools. Jasmeet Singh Anand and Madhusudhan Hegde, Retail Branch Head – HDFC Bank visited the school to interact with the beneficiaries and served the mid-day meals.
Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Hyderabad
Accenture recently opened a new innovation hub in Hyderabad, where clients can co-innovate with the company by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling products and services for the digital economy. One of the highlights of this innovation hub is that it houses Accenture's first Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region, offering clients a window into the latest breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide. The Nano Lab showcases uses for a range of advanced technologies including AI, extended reality and security, and allows clients to connect with researchers located in Accenture Labs globally through immersive sessions and workshops. "Our research shows that organizations are struggling to achieve their innovation goals, due to the lack of an enterprise-wide strategy for technology investments and adoption," Bhaskar Ghosh, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Technology Services, said in a statement. The facility is spread over 300,000 square feet, Accenture said.
WEF Has MOU with UCA-SPCE and Pamir Innovation Hub
Worldwide Education Fund of The Dallas Foundation, The University of Central Asia, School of Professional and Continuing Education and Pamir Innovation Hub share a common mission to help improve the quality and scope of education for underprivileged and marginalized children and youth. “WEF-LTB Global Virtual School” is an online learning platform for students from all over the world which is widening the scope and accessibility of English language proficiency. Through this Global Virtual School Ariza Nanji and Alihasan Lakhani, the founders of the LTB have been teaching young adults English in eight different American Spaces in Tajikistan virtually located in Khorog, Kulob, Khujand, Bokhtar, Dushanbe, Isfara, Panjakent, Gharm. This program was launched in Tajikistan to improve the quality of education for the local students, widening the scope and accessibility of English language proficiency and therefore, breaking the cycle of generational poverty and fostering prosperity.
Indian American's 3D firm RIZE Partners South Korean Sindoh
Indian American-led 3D company RIZE that aims to provide non-toxic atmosphere to its users has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea-based digital multi-function printer manufacturer Sindoh. Sindoh will incorporate RIZE's portfolio of materials – known for their zero emissions, sustainability and durability -- opening new markets for both RIZE and Sindoh, and accelerate the adoption of safe, sustainable 3D printing with RIZE's innovation, the company announced during the 3DEXPERIENCE World, IANS reports. RIZE is the first industrial 3D printer manufacturer to obtain 'UL 2904 GREENGUARD' certification for indoor air safety and low emissions – important in office, school and other non-industrial use. "Sindoh is a proven technology leader with a wide array of 3D Printing offerings, and together we can complement each other's strengths to capture rising demand for next-generation additive manufacturing technologies," Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE, told IANS. Sindoh now will offer customers the option of using RIZE's patented RIZIUM filament-based, engineering-grade extruded polymers in its 7X large-format 3D printer member of its 3DWOX line. Boston-based RIZE has clients like NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, the US Army and Festo.
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.