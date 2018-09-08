Sequoia India Never Had a Stronger Bench Strength
American venture capital investor Sequoia Capital announced that its Indian arm Sequoia Capital India had wrapped up a $695 million fund to invest in India and South East Asia. The milestone, however, came with the announcement of another senior exit from the India investment team. Abhay Pandey, a managing director who spent over 11 years with the VC firm, decided to chart his own path. Pandey’s exit followed those of other managing directors, like V.T. Bharadwaj, who quit the firm in April, and Gautam Mago, who left last year, LiveMint reported. Despite the major exits, the firm expects to continue to put up a good show on the back of its bench strength, according to Sequoia India’s leadership. “We have probably never felt that we had a stronger bench strength. The reason I say that is most of us who took over the leadership seven to eight years back, had been advising on investments for over four to five years. If you look at the people who have got promoted and stepped up, they have been with us for over five to eight years. So we feel that we have a reasonably deep bench strength. And our job is that every few years we are adding to that and ensuring that more younger people keep rising up over time,” said G.V. Ravishankar, managing director at Sequoia Capital India.
Maryland Smith Launches Grad Program, Partners with SP Jain Institute
A new partnership with India's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research will give the University of Maryland its first dual degree graduate program with an institution outside the Maryland system. Participants will earn a master of quantitative finance from Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a global management program certificate from S.P. Jain, a leading business school in Mumbai. Both institutions are members of the Global Business School Network, a nonprofit alliance that connects public, private and social sector organizations with more than 70 business schools on six continents. The Center for Global Business worked closely with Smith’s Indian American finance professor Nagpurnanand R. Prabhala to bring the partnership to Maryland. Besides growing the Maryland brand in India, the partnership will benefit existing Smith students by expanding their access to global perspectives. "This partnership is exactly what the Center for Global Business is about," Rebecca Bellinger, executive director at the Smith School's Center for Global Business, said. "It will help internationalize our programs and enhance the learning environment in the classroom." Starting in fall 2018, participants in the dual degree program will earn 12 graduate credits at S.P. Jain and then transfer to Maryland Smith for 24 additional credits over two semesters. S.P. Jain's Global Management Program, launched in 2010, is designed to stand alone or stack with degree programs around the world.
Tipalti Accelerates Steep Growth Trajectory
Tipalti, a global payables automation platform, announced that it has surpassed $5 billion in annual transactions, with over 3 million suppliers on boarded on the platform. These milestones came as Tipalti, of which Manish Vrishaketu serves as its COO, more than doubled new business bookings in Q2 2018 versus Q2 2017 and became licensed as a Money Transmitter in every state in which it’s required. Tipalti’s momentum has been further bolstered through its recognition as an Inc. 5000 company ranking No. 1559 on the list and the crucial hire of Sarah Dickens Spoja as CFO. “We’re thrilled to have Sarah join our team during an extremely exciting time for the business,” said Chen Amit, CEO and co-founder of Tipalti. “We’ve only just started to scratch the surface of this $90 billion global market and our dedication to transforming AP will continue to fuel our ongoing success.” During this period of rapid growth, including Tipalti’s most recent $30 million Series C round of funding in February, the fintech provider has also moved into a new office space in San Mateo to accommodate the expanding team.
MetLife Appoints New President for Asian Operations
MetLife has named Kishore Ponnavolu, who is currently head of MetLife’s auto and home business in the U.S., as president for Asia. Based in Hong Kong, he will become a member of the company’s executive group and report to chairman, president and chief executive Steven Kandarian. He will directly oversee Japan, Korea, Australia and LumenLab, MetLife Asia’s innovation hub. “[Ponnavolu] has a proven track record of transformational leadership that engages customers, motivates employees, and drives profitable growth,” Kandarian said. “These highly transferable skills make him the right leader for our large and growing Asia business, and I have every confidence that he will take it to even higher levels of success.” In addition, MetLife named Rebecca Tadikonda, MetLife’s chief strategy officer, as head of strategic growth markets in Asia. She will report to Ponnavolu and be based in Singapore. She will be responsible for Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Nepal and Vietnam. In addition to her new duties, Tadikonda will remain as chief strategy officer until a replacement is named.
Cleveland Clinic Akron General Names Psych, Behavioral Health Chair
Rajesh Tampi, associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Yale, has been named chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio. The Indian American professor will also serve as section head of geriatric psychiatry for the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at Cleveland Clinic. Tampi, who completed his geriatric psychiatry fellowship at Yale School of Medicine, and has received three Outstanding Teaching Attending Awards and the Chairman’s Award for outstanding teaching research, and clinical work from the Yale Department of Psychiatry, has research interests in the management of psychiatric disorders in late life, neurodegenerative disorders, ethical and legal issues in geriatric psychiatry, and integrated geriatric psychiatry care. He is a graduate of the University of Kerala, India. He trained in psychiatry at the University of Leeds, England, and at the University of Vermont. Tampi is also a professor of psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He is a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and president of the International Medical Graduates Caucus at the APA. He is president-elect of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry.
