Ohio state Sen. Teresa Fedor and state Rep. Tavia Golanski recently honored Indian American activist Harold D’Souza stating; “You are a remarkable person, combining civic concern and dedication with selfless initiative to become a dynamic leader in the fight against human trafficking. The work you do as an advocate is truly inspiring. Your commitment to building a world in which everyone is free is a powerful testament to your strength and respect for all.” The 10th Annual Ohio Human Trafficking Awareness Day was celebrated in late February at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. It was attended by top dignitaries Attorney General Dave Yost, state Sens. Stephanie Kunze, Hearcel Craig and Fedor, and state Rep. Galonski. In the ‘Survivor Panel: Hear their Voices’, D’Souza said; “I want to thank Senator Teresa Fedor and every delegate sitting here that you all are living your life with four valuable qualities of being happy, humble, honest and human. This is the reason we all survivors are living our life happily. Trauma has no expiration date. Today my tears of pain, trauma and agony have dried out. I have tears of joy, happiness, emotions, feelings and sentiments.” More than 200 delegates gave a standing ovation to all the happy survivors now thriving.
Vantage Data Centers Raises Additional $675 Million
Vantage Data Centers, a leading provider of wholesale data centers in support of business and mission-critical applications, has raised more than $180 million in equity capital from existing investors and approximately $495 million in debt financing. Both funding sources will help finance various growth initiatives, including the 4Degrees Colocation acquisition that closed in January and the build-out of the first data center on the company’s second campus in Santa Clara. “The capital we raised over the last 90 days will help fund the explosive growth we’re experiencing and anticipate seeing throughout 2019 and beyond,” said Sharif Metwalli, CFO, Vantage Data Centers. “We have been executing on our growth and development and are well prepared to continue our current trajectory. This capital accelerates the funding of our long-term strategic plan.” Vantage has moved aggressively to increase its footprint to become a leading North American wholesale data center provider. The acquisition of 4Degrees Colocation expanded Vantage’s footprint into Montreal and Quebec City, Canada, while the purchase of 50 acres of land in metro Phoenix will be home to a 160MW data center campus.
Vor Biopharma Completes $42 Million Series A Financing
Vor Biopharma, an immuno-oncology company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies, announced a $42 million Series A financing round led by 5AM Ventures and RA Capital Management. Vor plans to use the proceeds from the financing to advance its lead HSC-based candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia towards the clinic, and to further build its pipeline to treat hematologic malignancies. “Vor’s unique and patented technology platform for enabling targeted immunotherapies using engineered HSCs has the potential to disrupt the treatment landscape for hematologic malignancies,” said Kush Parmar, managing partner at 5AM Ventures who has joined the Vor Biopharma Board of Directors as executive chair. “We are excited to work with Vor to drive this next chapter of growth forward.” “The need for new therapies for hematologic malignancies is dire. I am gratified that this discovery from my lab continues to advance towards the clinic. This new platform may enable more patients to benefit from the life-saving potential of targeted immunotherapies,” said Indian American Siddhartha Mukherjee, Vor co-founder and associate professor of medicine at Columbia University. “I look forward to further engaging with the scientific community when we publish our results in peer-reviewed journals.”
Sustainability Pioneer, Education Leader Partner
The Board of Directors of Presidio Graduate School has executed a Change of Control Agreement with Amity Global Education Organization, a not-for-profit company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of India and which is associated with Amity University. The accreditors of both PGS and Amity, the WASC Senior College and University Commission, approved the agreement. Amity is one of Asia’s leading non-profit private education groups and has a strong commitment to excellence in education, social justice, and environmental responsibility. Amity currently has over 170,000 students enrolled in over 300 academic programs across India. They have four campuses that have current accreditations by WSCUC. "Amity University is delighted to be conclude this change of control with Presidio Graduate School at this important time for both of our institutions," stated Chancellor Aseem Chauhan of Amity. "The social and environmental issues we are facing are global in scale and only through international cooperation can we surmount them. We have the highest respect for PGS's programming and leadership in the field of sustainability. We look forward to working together with the existing PGS community to bring their mission and values to scale around the globe – including our campuses in India and Dubai.”
Nuveen Closes $10 Million Impact Investment
Nuveen, a global investment manager, announced the closing of a $10 million impact investment in Revolution Foods, a company transforming citywide wellness by providing two million healthy school and community meals each week to early childhood centers, districts, charter schools, community and afterschool youth programs. The financial support will help Revolution Foods reach more schools and community sites nationwide and add to its menu of healthy food options, among other value enhancing initiatives. “Revolution Foods offers a unique opportunity to invest in a fast-growing company with a high-quality management team that has demonstrated clear impact across multiple sectors – health, education and economic inequality,” said Rekha Unnithan, Impact Investing portfolio manager at Nuveen, “This investment aligns with our goal of delivering positive long-term investment performance to clients while meeting our strategic objectives of inclusive growth with clear and measurable impact. The fact that this company is also led and co-founded by women and has a gender-diverse management team is an added bonus.” Nuveen is committed to three principles of responsible investing—environmental, social and governance integration, engagement and impact, as a means of advancing better outcomes for investors, communities and the environment.
