TrueFort, the application behavior security analytics company, announced it has raised $13.7 million in Series A funding led by Evolution Equity Partners. As part of the financing round, Karthik Subramanian, Indian American partner at Evolution Equity Partners, is joining the company’s board of directors. The funds will be used to expand sales, marketing, R&D, customer support and go-to-market activities. TrueFort provides a last line of defense against insider and/or advanced persistent threats for core business applications using advanced analytics and machine learning to monitor over 100 end-to-end interdependencies, baseline application behavior and detect malicious activity as it happens. “CIOs and CISOs are telling us the end-to-end visibility we provide into their core business applications eliminates a huge blindspot from both a security and regulatory/board-level reporting standpoint,” said Sameer Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of TrueFort. “This new round of funding will enable us to add the sales, marketing and technical resources we need to capitalize on a large, unaddressed market opportunity.”
CA Gov Launches Taskforce to Back Small Businesses, Local Entrepreneurs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a taskforce led by Dilawar Syed to back small businesses and local entrepreneurs. “I’m deeply honored to lead the Entrepreneurship Task Force for California Governor's Office of Business & Economic Development. Our state is the world's fifth largest economy, an innovation powerhouse. Its dynamism and entrepreneurial core must benefit and propel the next generation of entrepreneurs— from all across the state, and diverse communities.” Syed will work with civic leaders Lenny Mendonca, Isabel Casillas Guzmanand Aneesh Raman, and fellow entrepreneurs Nely Galan, Charles Hudson, Bismarck Lepe, Teddy Liaw, Carmen Palafox and others. Syed is a technology entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley, and has built and led global organizations in various leadership roles. Throughout his career, he has remained active in a range of civic efforts. In 2010, President Obama appointed Syed to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. As a member of the commission, Dilawar drove engagement with AAPI entrepreneurs across the country on behalf of the White House and engaged small businesses on initiatives including access to capital, patent reform, open data and Health IT, skilled workers immigration and public-private partnerships. He was a member of California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ Policy Transition team; and in 2008 served as National Co-Chair of the DNC’s South Asian Leadership Council as an appointee of Gov. Howard Dean. He is president of entrepreneurship non-profit OPEN Global.
World Record Achievement by Eur Ing Bishnujee Singh
Eur Ing Bishnujee Singh has got his name on the World Book of Records London with the maximum number of Professional Engineer Registrations by an individual. Singh has been CEO of Cayley Aerospace Inc. for the past 10 years. Having starting his career as an aeronautical engineer, he has risen to the rank as Chartered Engineer Fellow of Royal Aeronautical Society London, Chartered Professional Engineer Fellow of Engineers Australia for his valuable contribution to the Aerospace Industry over the past decade. He is also Chartered Member of Engineering New Zealand and Fellow of Society of Operation Engineers. He has received ‘Highly Commended SOE Plant Engineer of the Year 2012’. Singh currently holds more than 30 Professional Engineer Registrations across the continent from various professional bodies and government regulators. He is the first chartered scientist in aviation history with the Science Council UK in association with RAeS in September 2005.
GreatHorn Raises $13 Million to Support Rapid Growth
GreatHorn, provider of the only email security platform that protects organizations before, during, and after an email attack, has closed a $13 million funding round co-led by RRE Ventures and .406 Ventures. “RRE Ventures invests in passionate and tenacious teams that are building category-defining businesses,” said Raju Rishi, general partner at RRE Ventures. “Despite decades of experience and billions of dollars spent, the email security industry is no closer to making email safe for businesses. By rethinking how we approach email security, GreatHorn has delivered a platform that comprehensively protects enterprises against the rising sophistication of today’s threats. We’re excited to support GreatHorn as the company continues to build upon its current innovation and grow in the enterprise space.” As the only 100 percent cloud-native platform dedicated to comprehensive email threat protection, the GreatHorn Email Security threat detection and response platform safeguards organizations before, during, and after an email attack. Unlike legacy tools that rely on reactive threat detection methods and binary, perimeter-based analysis, GreatHorn secures enterprises from email threats at every vulnerable point – from inline pre-inbox analysis through to time of delivery, and uniquely, even post-delivery during incident response and continuous analysis – with integrated threat detection, protection, defense, and incident response.
Indian-American Led NGO Launches Mobile App
An Indian American led non-profit organization has launched a public utility mobile app to locate and identify disabled-friendly buildings in India. PTI reports that Voice of Specially Abled People announced the launch of mobile app during the United Nations Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities or COSP12. A mobile app to find accessible places for persons with disabilities is very important in a country like India, it said. Representatives of countries at the UN conference learned about the app and potential adoption for their citizens with disabilities. "Voice of SAP's flagship initiative, the Voice of SAP mobile app is now becoming the leading 'public utility app' for finding accessible places as well as empowering activism to create a demand for accessibility," Manushri Desai and Shivam Saran said during their presentation at the UN headquarters in New York early this month. Desai is an undergraduate student at the University of Southern California, while Saran at Emory University. The mobile app serves as a technology platform that joins leaders and volunteers hand-in-hand by adding to a growing dataset of accessible friendly buildings all over India, they said
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.