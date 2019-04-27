Indian American University of Houston president Renu Khator has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the NCAA through August 2023. According to the university release, the appointment begins May 1. The board provides strategic direction and oversight of committees responsible for academic policies and standards, infractions, infractions appeals and day-to-day decision-making while also engaging presidential leadership from member institutions. It consists of 20 presidents, a student-athlete, faculty representative, athletics director and female administrator. "Upholding the highest level of integrity and sportsmanship in intercollegiate athletics is more important now than perhaps ever before. I embrace this new opportunity to work alongside the dedicated leaders on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors," said Khator in a statement.
Saama Closes $40 Million Financing with Perceptive Advisors
Saama Technologies Inc., a leading clinical data analytics platform firm, announced that it has closed a $40 million financing with Perceptive Advisors. The new funding will be used to support the expansion of Saama’s Life Science Analytics Cloud, an AI-powered platform disrupting the planning, designing and conduct of clinical trials across various stages of clinical development. LSAC seamlessly ingests, integrates, curates, and harmonizes clinical trial operational and patient data from proprietary and external data sources to deliver actionable, regulatory-ready insights. “The pharmaceutical industry, patients, advocacy groups, and global regulatory agencies are all eager for innovations that rapidly accelerate clinical trials while driving down costs. We are excited to lead that change with a differentiated data analytics platform. We intend to use the proceeds of this financing to strengthen our ecosystem of pharma and biotech partners, academia, data providers and CROs, and build a suite of collective innovations leveraging our award-winning LSAC platform,” said Suresh Katta, founder and CEO of Saama Technologies. “Perceptive’s investment in Saama will enable this leading data analytics company to continue to innovate at the highest level,” said Sam Chawla, portfolio manager at Perceptive Advisors. The new financing brings the total Saama has raised since 2015 to $75 million.
Women’s Health Tech Startup NextGen Jane Raises $9M
Reproductive health technology company NextGen Jane has raised $9 million in a Series A funding round. NextGen Jane is a data-driven health company changing the way women and people who menstruate engage with and access healthcare. The company’s smart tampon platform allows users to conveniently mail in cells from the reproductive tract that are shed during menstruation. “Menstrual effluence acts as a natural biopsy of the female reproductive tract, enabling unprecedented access to tissues for diagnosing diseases,” says Ridhi Tariyal, co-founder and CEO of NextGen Jane. This funding round comes at a pivotal time in Jane’s growth. Having successfully translated its technology from prototype to beta product, the company now plans to use the financing to further advance its scientific data set in select reproductive health areas, positioning it for commercialization sometime in 2020.
EdCast Recognized by USA Today and Comparably
EdCast, an AI-powered Knowledge Cloud for unified discovery, knowledge management and personalized learning, has been recognized with a 2019 “Best Outlook” award for small/mid-size companies by Comparably.com and published in USA Today. The award is granted after reviewing 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000 companies. EdCast was founded in 2014, has grown to over 200 employees, and has offices in Silicon Valley, India and the Netherlands. Clients of EdCast include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, Schneider Electric, ANZ Bank, among many others. EdCast offers an AI-powered Learning Experience Platform and Knowledge Cloud, in-app guides and automation with MyGuide, and best-in-class blended learning solutions with Leapest. “We are thrilled to be included on USA Today and Comparably’s list of companies with the best outlook and brightest futures,” says Karl Mehta, founder and CEO of EdCast. “EdCast is excited about our customers’ response to our award-winning upskilling and learning solutions. Our employees share a common optimism about our company’s potential and continued growth prospects as we deliver training and knowledge solutions to millions of employees around the world.”
Dyne Therapeutics Launches with $50 Million Series A
Dyne Therapeutics, a new biotechnology company pioneering targeted therapies for patients with serious muscle diseases, launched with a $50 million Series A. Atlas Venture founded, seeded and incubated Dyne and was joined by Forbion and MPM Capital in the Series A.Dyne is developing breakthrough medicines based on its proprietary product platform, which delivers nucleic acids and other molecules to skeletal, cardiac and smooth muscle with unprecedented precision. The company's lead programs are designed to knock down gene expression for the treatment of rare, monogenic neuromuscular diseases. Dyne is also developing therapeutics for patients with cardiac and smooth muscle diseases. The company’s leadership team and scientific advisors bring unparalleled knowledge of muscle diseases and a proven track record of discovering and developing transformative therapies. Dyne will initially focus on myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare, inherited disorder that causes muscle weakness and other life-limiting complications. There are currently no disease-modifying treatments for DM1, which affects an estimated 40,000 people in the U.S. “We are launching with a singular goal: to change the lives of patients with DM1 and other serious muscle diseases,” said Romesh Subramanian, president and CEO of Dyne. “Our innovative approach makes this possible, and our commitment to patients and their families makes it necessary. We appreciate the strong support of our investors who share this vision.”
