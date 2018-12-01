Uniken Secures $10 Million in Funding
Uniken, a customer-first cybersecurity company, has secured an additional $10 million in funding from a strategic North American family office and management entity, bringing total investment in the company to $20 million. The funding will be used to accelerate global expansion and meet surging demand for its omnichannel security platform, REL-ID, which enables consumers to interact with unprecedented ease and security with businesses across all channels. “In today’s on-demand and fast-paced economy, consumers expect to make transactions when and where they want, and Uniken allows them to do just that,” said Bimal Gandhi, CEO at Uniken. “Through our fast and user-friendly security process, we help our customers unlock new transaction models and eliminate every major vector of breach and fraud. And the proof is in the numbers. To date, our customers have experienced zero dollars, identities or data lost, while increasing customer engagement by 100-300 percent,” the Indian American executive added. Uniken’s mission is to help organizations combat the identity, network and device threats that are the major sources of breach and fraud, without compromising on the consumer-friendly user experience required to compete in the modern marketplace.
FHLB Dallas Awards $14M in Affordable Housing Grants
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas announced that, in partnership with its member financial institutions, it has awarded $14 million in Affordable Housing Program grants to 29 projects in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas, which will result in the creation or rehabilitation of 1,853 housing units. FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions. AHP funding is utilized for a variety of projects, including home rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and special-needs residents; down payment and closing-cost assistance for qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income, multifamily rental communities and single-family homes, the bank said. “FHLB Dallas’ AHP provides millions of dollars for housing in our District, which our member institutions use to develop and support their communities,” said FHLB Dallas president and CEO Sanjay Bhasin. “It is our privilege to provide a program through which our members can positively impact their communities.” Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $261 million in AHP and AHP set-aside programs, such as Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership and Special Needs Assistance Program, have assisted more than 48,500 households.
Insight Ventures Leads Force Therapeutics Investment
Force Therapeutics, a leader in episode-based digital care delivery, announced a $21 million funding round led by Insight Venture Partners, a New York-based venture capital and private equity firm. This financing will fuel Force's rapid product innovation, national expansion across major health systems, and client growth. Force Therapeutics has fundamentally improved the patient-provider relationship across a full episode of care. Through virtual rehab, digital navigation and outcomes analytics, Force provides a new level of clinical connection, from the time surgery is scheduled through recovery. Patients can access prescribed, phased, video-based education and virtual rehabilitation on any device at the most relevant time. "Force Therapeutics is uniquely positioned as the leading episode-based care delivery platform to enable providers to deliver more cost effective and efficient care to patients," said Deven Parekh, managing director at Insight Venture Partners. "We are thrilled to welcome Force Therapeutics into our portfolio and look forward to working together to achieve long-term growth and become a recognized leader in the digital healthcare market."
Federation of Indian Associations Announces New President
The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago, which is celebrating its 10th year anniversary in 2019, unanimously elected its new leader, Ninad Daftari, and the new board at its annual meeting. The event was presided over by founding members Sunil Shah, Onkar Sangha, Sunny Kullar, Rita Singh, Mukesh Shah, Dhitu Bhagwakar and current president Neil Khot. President-elect Daftari will spearhead the team for the year 2019 with the help of executive VPs Hitesh Gandhi and Payal Shah and the entire board who include VPs Dr. Kamal Patel, Jatinder Bedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Gurmeet Singh Dhalwan and Altaf Bukhari, secretary Harsh Shah, treasurer Saurin Thakkar, joint secretary Abir Maru, joint treasurer Dharmesh Gandhi, cultural secretary Hema Shastri; directors Shital Daftari, Chetan Patel, Nirav Shah, Ila Patel Chaudhri, Hansal Patel, Geetaanjali Advani Maru, Vibha Rajput, Urmil Patel, Ganesh Kar, Swaranjit Singh and Prabh Khaira. Daftari plans to take the organization to new heights with events planned for celebrating India’s Republic Day, Independence Day and cultural events like Holi and Diwali. This year FIA Chicago will also host Medical Wellness Checkup Camps, Blood Donation Drives, Food Drives and Toys for Kids during the holiday season.
Checkmate Raises $3M in Series A Funding
Checkmate, a platform that integrates multiple online ordering services into POS systems for restaurants across the nation, has closed a $3 million Series A investment round. The financing was led by the New York-based investment firm Tiger Global Management. Founded in 2016, Checkmate integrates orders coming from various online ordering sources such as UberEats, GrubHub, Caviar, Delivery.com and Ritual directly to the POS systems, including Brink, Toast and Revel, among others. With Checkmate, all orders from all platforms are automatically confirmed and entered into a single POS system – and they print out automatically on the same kitchen printer as the restaurant’s walk-in orders. “Checkmate makes the process of accepting orders from these ever-growing online ordering platforms and delivery services very efficient, allowing the restaurants to grow their revenue without increasing the cost of managing them,” said Vishal Agarwal, founder and CEO of Checkmate. “We are very honored to have the backing of Tiger Global Management and believe we can grow rapidly as the volume of online orders is only going to grow, and we can help restaurants massively streamline their orders from these sources at a fixed cost.”
LeanTaaS Secures $15M in Series C Investment
LeanTaaS Inc., a Silicon Valley predictive analytics and machine learning company that specializes in improving healthcare operations, has closed a $15 million Series C round of financing led by current investor Insight Venture Partners. The financing will fund continued expansion of the LeanTaaS iQueue platform. “Insight has been a terrific partner for us,” said Mohan Giridharadas, CEO and founder of LeanTaaS. “This investment will substantially accelerate the pace at which we build and deploy the iQueue platform to power the future of healthcare operations.” LeanTaaS customers have reduced wait times for patients by up to 50 percent and improved access to operating room time for surgeons needing more time during standard business hours by as much as 15-20 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.