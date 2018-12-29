Mastech Digital Inc., a provider of digital transformation IT services, announced that its president and CEO Vivek Gupta has been recognized in the 2018 Pittsburgh Smart 50 – a list announced by Smart Business and Gallagher highlighting the top executives in Western Pennsylvania who have contributed to the region's economic success. Smart Business, an award-winning publisher of content catered to senior executives, and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, recognized Gupta at the Smart 50 Awards' annual ceremony recently. Commenting on the recognition, the Indian American CEO said, "I am honored to receive this award and thank Smart Business and Gallagher for the recognition. I share this award with my entire management team who has been my partners in transforming Mastech Digital into the company it has come to be recognized for. Since we began our transformation journey two and a half years ago, we have collectively set lofty goals for ourselves and worked tirelessly to achieve them."
Indian Educators at UM for Leadership Training
About 30 Indian educators spent a week at University of Michigan Ross School of Business as part of a new Leadership for Academicians program. The LEAP program, launched by Indian Ministry of Human Resource and Development, provides a three-week training program to upcoming academic leaders. The collaboration between U-M’s Ross Business School and Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee is the first one in this series. The Indian educators, who come from 15 states across India, spent the first two weeks in India as part of the new executive education program. The final week was at the U-M Ann Arbor campus to cover areas critical for the development of academic leadership in India. “Hearing how a higher education institution works in the U.S. has been eye-opening,” said Bhupendra Gandhi, a professor at IIT-Roorkee. “We are looking forward to adapting them in the Indian context.” In Ann Arbor, the Indian educators participated in several workshops and lectures about best practices in academic governance, technology disruption, student engagement and innovation in teaching techniques. “We are pleased to be selected as a partner in this important leadership development program in higher education in India,” said M.S. Krishnan, associate dean for Executive Programs at Ross Business School. “We look forward to collaborating and shaping the academic leadership across institutions in India.”
G2 Crowd Makes First Acquisition Following $100M in Funding
G2 Crowd is beginning to put its recently announced $100 million in total funding to use, announcing the acquisition of Siftery, the platform that helps businesses eliminate waste in software spend and discover new applications based on the tech stacks used by peer companies. Siftery is headquartered in San Francisco and had raised $4.1 million from investors. Siftery’s team of 20 employees, led by its co-founders CEO Vamshi Mokshagundam and CTO Ayan Barua, will join G2 Crowd. More than two million users per month rely on G2 Crowd to help them find and buy the best software for their business. The platform has over 550,000 reviews, and $100M invested. Siftery’s technology complements the G2 Crowd Review Platform and Marketplace, which businesses use to find, compare and purchase software. “We’re excited to join the G2 Crowd team so we can more quickly realize our joint vision,” said Vamshi Mokshagundam, co-founder and CEO of Siftery. “By becoming part of the G2 family, Siftery’s technology can reach millions more people, continue to develop rapidly, and have a bigger impact around the world in helping to eliminate wasted and inefficient software spend.”
Tigera Raises $30M Series B
Tigera, an enterprise software company providing security and compliance solutions for Kubernetes platforms, announced the closing of its Series B funding round of $30 million led by Insight Venture Partners. Tigera plans to use the new funding to accelerate growth to meet the growing demand of its Kubernetes security and compliance solution at a critical time as Kubernetes gains traction in the enterprise. “Kubernetes is gaining momentum within every progressive enterprise,” said Ratan Tipirneni, president and CEO of Tigera. “These businesses cannot get their applications to production without strong security controls and the ability to prove compliance. As a result, we are being pulled into several hundred projects and will use this funding to meet that demand.” Tigera is the leader in Kubernetes security and compliance. Their software has become ubiquitous within the Kubernetes ecosystem and is being used by large enterprises that have adopted Kubernetes. Their software has been OEMed by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud to run their managed Kubernetes Services; as well as commercial Kubernetes distributions including Docker, Red Hat Open Shift, and Canonical. Their blend of cloud and on-premises solutions enable interoperability of security policies between multiple clouds and on-premises environments which prevents cloud lock-in for Enterprises.
KKR Backs Energy Savings Solutions
Global investment firm KKR announced an investment in Barghest Building Performance, a Singapore-based provider of energy savings solutions to Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems in commercial and industrial buildings. KKR will be investing up to $45 million in the company. BBP’s energy efficiency solution applies a combination of proprietary software, customized engineering, and equipment to deliver the same cooling load to sites while consuming up to 40 percent less energy, a news release said. The company prides itself on minimizing operational risk and maximizing system availability, it said. BBP has helped customers across Asia Pacific in commercial office space, hotels, district cooling and large complex industrial facilities such as semiconductor fabrication sites. “We invested in BBP because we share the passion of this dynamic, entrepreneurial team to build BBP into a pan-Asian energy solutions leader. We’re excited to be investors, and we’re equally excited to be customers as we believe that many of KKR’s portfolio companies will also benefit from BBP’s solutions,” said Ashish Shastry, KKR member and head of Southeast Asia. “When we first set out to design a solution to improve energy efficiency in existing systems throughout Asia, we knew the impact could be quite large. Now with KKR and their resources onboard, we are thrilled knowing how much greater that impact can be – well beyond Asia – and we are greatly looking forward to working with KKR in accomplishing our mission,” said Poyan Rajamand, BBP co-founder and CEO.
