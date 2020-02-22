Zomato, one of the largest food apps in India, has acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction, which gives Uber 9.99 percent ownership in Zomato. Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, commented: “We are proud to have pioneered restaurant discovery and to have created a leading food delivery business across more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category.” Added Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber: “Our Uber Eats team in India has achieved an incredible amount over the last two years, and I couldn’t be prouder of their ingenuity and dedication. India remains an exceptionally important market to Uber and we will continue to invest in growing our local Rides business, which is already the clear category leader. We have been very impressed by Zomato’s ability to grow rapidly in a capital-efficient manner and we wish them continued success.” Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats apps to the Zomato platform.
Skylo Emerges from Stealth With $116M in Funding
Skylo, maker of an affordable and ubiquitous network that connects any machine or sensor, announced that the company has emerged from stealth mode with $116 million in total funding. The company previously raised $13 million in a Series A round that was co-led by DCM and Innovation Endeavors. The new Series B round raised $103 million, led by SoftBank Group and joined by all existing investors. Skylo will bring instant, affordable and ubiquitous Internet of Things connectivity to millions of machines, sensors and devices, even in the most remote geographies. It’s new satellite connectivity leverages existing geostationary satellites to bring reliable connectivity without the need to add new infrastructure in space. Skylo has successfully built and proven its end-to-end technology and completed successful commercial field trials with major enterprise and government customers. The company’s customers already include enterprise and government entities in a range of industries including automotive, railways, agriculture and maritime. Skylo costs 95 percent less than existing satellite solutions, with connectivity starting at just $1 per user and hardware that costs less than $100, it says. “Skylo envisions a world where connectivity for machines, sensors and devices is as ubiquitous as the sky,” said Skylo co-founder and CEO Parthsarathi Trivedi. “This low-cost, global fabric of connectivity for machine data will be transformative for entire industries.”
Thundra Closes $4M Series A Funding Round
Thundra, the company helping application teams run fast safely, announced $4 million in Series A funding led by global investment firm Battery Ventures. Battery General Partner Neeraj Agrawal joined the Thundra board of directors. The funds will be used to accelerate product innovation as well as to scale the company’s marketing and sales teams in North America and Europe who work closely with customers navigating the shift to modern, cloud-native applications. “Thundra started as a project within one of our portfolio companies, Opsgenie, where it immediately demonstrated enormous value,” said the Indian American executive. “There is a massive opportunity for Thundra as a stand-alone company, and it is time to aggressively scale. We believe Thundra’s combination of talent and technology will drive application management forward quite rapidly by bringing to market highly innovative product features, such as the Thundra Application Observability and Security Platform.”
Sysdig Closes $70M in Series E Funding
Sysdig Inc., the secure DevOps leader, announced it raised $70 million in Series E funding led by Insight Partners with participation from previous investors, Bain Capital Ventures and Accel. Glynn Capital also joined this round, along with Goldman Sachs, who joined after being a customer for two years. Sysdig’s total funding to date is $206 million. Sysdig will use the funds to extend market presence and leadership in enabling enterprises to confidently run cloud-native workloads in production. “As a customer, we are impressed with Sysdig’s technology and the company’s open source approach to security. We look forward to Sysdig joining our investment portfolio and seeing their continued growth as a leading Kubernetes security vendor,” said Soumya Rajamani, VP of merchant banking at Goldman Sachs and Sysdig Board Observer.
Eros International Announces $50M Equity Investment Facility
Eros International Plc. has entered into an equity investment facility in the form of a subscription agreement of up to US $50 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Eros may elect to sell up to $50,000,000 of its A ordinary shares over a 12-month commitment period. Eros is not obligated to sell any shares under the terms of the facility, and any share sales would be entirely at the discretion of Eros. The purchase price of the ordinary shares will be at a 5 percent discount of the volume weighted average share price, but in no circumstances lower than $3.60 per share prior to February 29, 2020. The facility will be primarily used for opportunistic investment in new content, with a focus on digital series and originals, to fuel the growth of the company’s digital platform, Eros Now. “The facility provides Eros with incremental flexible financing capacity that will underpin our content development strategy. Any and all share sales under the terms of the agreement will be in amounts and at times determined by Eros, enabling us to sequence such purchases so as to minimize any potential dilution,” Eros Group CFO and president of North America Prem Parameswaran said. “Given the significant growth in the Indian digital landscape we feel the Facility gives us the ability to be dynamic and deploy capital opportunistically on digital opportunities, further strengthen our market position and generate the best return for our shareholders.”
By GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr., India-West Staff Reporter
