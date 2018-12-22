Ritu Narayan, Indian American founder and CEO of Zūm, a provider of safe and reliable student transportation for families and school districts, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the consumer services category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. In the past year, Zum has grown revenue more than 300 percent and helped San Francisco Bay Area schools save more than $15 million in transportation costs, driving millions of dollars back into school district budgets. “I am incredibly honored to have received this award and know it was not a standalone achievement,” Narayan said. “I am grateful to our employees, drivers, school district partners and families using the service and constantly going above and beyond to make the Zūm experience one that everyone can enjoy and benefit from. There were many stand-out women nominated who’ve achieved so much, and I want to personally congratulate them for their incredible accomplishments.”
Marywood and Parul University Sign Agreement
Dr. Devanshu Patel, president of Parul University in Vadodara, India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Parul University and Marywood University with Haley Cheetham, international admissions counselor at Marywood University. To complete the signing, Sister Mary Persico, IHM, Ed.D., president of Marywood University, skyped with several members of Marywood University and Parul administrators in her office. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding is an initiative from both Marywood University and Parul University to pursue collaborative, international educational opportunities.
Pexco LLC Acquires Insultab
Pexco LLC, a leading North American specialty plastics extruder, announced the acquisition of Insultab Inc., a manufacturer of heat shrinkable and non-shrink tubing products based in Woburn, Massachusetts. Insultab’s operations commenced in 1953 with hot stamping identification of heat shrinkable markers for harness assemblies. By 1964, full scale manufacturing was underway as Insultab began extruding tubing and expanding heat shrinkable tubing products. After acquisition by Alpha Wire Corporation in the mid-1990s, Insultab began operating as an independent company in 1997. Pexco CEO Sam Patel said, “Insultab, Inc. is a tremendous addition to our organization. Their wealth of expertise in the realm of heat shrinkable tubing capabilities represents a new direction for Pexco, deepening our ability to offer advanced solutions to customers in new markets. Insultab is known throughout the industry for their outstanding service, superior products, and strong commitment to quality and consistency, making them an excellent fit for our growing business. Pexco will continue to build on Insultab’s exceptional reputation with a broader slate of products to better serve their customers.” The purchase of Insultab, Inc. represents Pexco’s second acquisition under its new ownership, having acquired Custom Extrusion, Inc. in August 2018. Pexco was acquired earlier this year by AEA Investors, the global private equity group.
WhizAI Raises $1.1 Million in Seed Funding
New York based enterprise artificial intelligence startup WhizAI announced a $1.1 million round led by strategic partner Trigyn Technologies Inc. with participation from angel groups and existing investors. Whiz is a pre-trained AI-powered marketing and sales enablement platform for large enterprises. The company’s clients in manufacturing and life sciences are using the whiz platform to increase rep productivity, institutionalize sales best practices, empower marketing with AI powered analytics, and improve adoption of existing data and applications via seamless access in natural language on desktop and mobile. “I'm thrilled to form an alliance with Trigyn as the new investment will help us further build out our AI platform, and the partnership will accelerate our customer acquisition," said Rohit Vashisht, co-founder and CEO of WhizAI. R. Ganapathi, the chairman and executive director of Trigyn Technologies Limited said, "Trigyn is servicing clients world over with U.S. being our primary market. Our clients are actively looking at AI solutions and we plan to work with the WhizAI team to bring a robust enterprise grade AI platform to our clients to help them improve productivity, information access and sales."
Pindrop Raises $90M Series D Round
Pindrop, a voice security and authentication firm, has closed $90 million in Series D funding led by Vitruvian Partners. “Our broad range of investors collectively view Pindrop as the established industry leader for securing the future of voice as it moves beyond the voice channel and towards voice-enabled devices,” said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Pindrop. “This investment enables us to quickly boost our advancements in consumer IoT and voice technology while also continuing to strengthen our market leading solutions for anti-fraud and authentication solutions for the global enterprise.” Pindrop is leading the way towards a future of secure, trusted, and convenient voice interactions. In doing so, the company has built the leading technology in voice biometrics security. Through expanding market penetration, Pindrop will build additional products and continue to develop partnerships with global channels, telecommunications leaders, and consumer IoT organizations.
EdCast Announces $34 Million in Funding
EdCast, known as the operating system for the knowledge economy, has closed an additional $33.6 million from several investors. EdCast also announces it has surpassed 2 million paid users across hundreds of enterprise and public-sector customers, including HPE, Dell EMC, Schneider Electric, ANZ Bank, Jefferson Health, Mars, Anglo American, PVH, Genpact, ICICI Securities, India’s NASSCOM and the World Economic Forum, among many others. The company is helping lead both a global shift to the cloud and an enterprise transition to AI-powered solutions. EdCast is doing so as corporate demand for upskilling solutions is spiking. EdCast is also known for its ContentExchange, a first-of-its-kind marketplace for corporate learning content providers to reach leading global organizations with information and resources for rapid upskilling. “With this funding, along with achieving these milestones and partnerships, EdCast’s focus on providing knowledge and training fully integrated in the flow of work is coming to fruition faster than ever,” says Karl Mehta, Indian American CEO and founder of EdCast. “We appreciate the great investor support and look forward to expanding our efforts in meeting our customers’ needs and growing worldwide.”
