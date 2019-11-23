Dr. Sahdev Passey Honored by Massachusetts Medical Society
Dr. Sahdev R. Passey of Holden has been honored by the Massachusetts Medical Society as the 2019 recipient of its Senior Volunteer Physician of the Year Award, which recognizes a senior member of the society who has shown a dedicated commitment to volunteerism and to sharing medical experience and expertise. Passey, current president of the MMS Worcester District Medical Society, guided the founding and opening of the Free Health Stop in Shrewsbury in 2005. The Free Health Stop is a charitable project of the India Society of Worcester and the Indian Medical Association of New England. Passey established the India Day Festival for the India Society of Worcester in 1989 and chaired it for 26 years. The Indian American physician was also one of the founding directors of the South East Asian Coalition of Central Mass. Passey, a graduate of the Gandhi Medical College at Bhopal University in India, is a board-certified pediatrician in private practice at Quality Kids Kare, PC in Worcester for the last 41 years. For more than 30 years, he has been a member of the faculty of the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Department of Pediatrics.
Aligned Energy Secures Nearly $500 Million Facility
Aligned Energy, a data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, has completed a $495 million secured credit facility. The new facility provides Aligned with flexible, lower-cost capital to support its growth objectives, including the development of an expanding data center portfolio and the delivery of adaptable Colocation and Build-to-Scale solutions at scale in Dallas, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Aligned’s most recent expansions include the completion of phase one of its hyperscale data center campus in Ashburn, VA, bringing an initial 60 MW to the heart of Data Center Alley, as well as an 8 MW expansion of its Dallas-area data center. “We’re very pleased with the results of this transaction, and look forward to working with our capital partners to support the next phase of growth at Aligned,” said Anubhav Raj, CFO of Aligned Energy. “The secured loan with CPPIB Credit, Goldman Sachs, and a global investment management corporation, along with the continued backing of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners and BlueMountain Capital Management, further round out Aligned’s investor base and ensure we are well-positioned to take advantage of future expansion opportunities.”
Octave Closes $11M Series A Funding Round
Octave, a national behavioral health practice, has raised an $11M Series A funding round led by Greycroft. The new funding will allow Octave to continue to expand nationally, with additional locations planned for California and New York next year. The company also announced a partnership with Anthem Blue Cross of California to serve patients as an in-network provider. Octave is a new evidence-based therapy practice and wellness community offering in-person and virtual coaching, group therapy and psychiatry, along with an array of content and assessment tools to support clients between sessions. Since opening its first office in New York in October 2018, the company has launched a number of new services, including group sessions for anxiety, LGBTQ patients, and expecting couples, and has also expanded virtual coaching nationwide, serving patients in multiple states and even internationally. The company plans to increase staff therapists in the coming months and will also begin offering a variety of free classes for Octave members - from meditation to one-night workshops. “I launched Octave after watching a close friend suffer from anxiety and depression due to a traumatic experience, which is when I saw the huge gap in access to high-quality behavioral health services,” said CEO Sandeep Acharya. “With Octave, I wanted to not only make it easier to find a great therapist, but also create a place that would allow people to focus more deeply on their emotional well-being. I’m excited to bring this concept to more people as we continue to grow and expand our practice into new markets.”
CYFIRMA Announces Its Separation from Antuit Group
CYFIRMA, a predictive cyber threat visibility and intelligence analytics platform company, backed by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Zodius Capital, announces its separation from Antuit Group, receives additional funding towards its growth aspirations. CYFIRMA helps organisations to keep their cybersecurity posture up-to-date, resilient, and ready against upcoming attacks, through the use of proprietary AI/ML deep technology. Over the last two decades, cybersecurity landscape has evolved, yet security processes and controls have failed to integrate an “Outside-in” view. To address these industry challenges, CYFIRMA was founded two years ago to help organisations understand holistic view of current threat landscape – threat actors to IOCs journey, insights into new emerging threats and digital risks; situational awareness of global and local cyber events; and automatically apply intelligence into cyber posture management. Kumar Ritesh, chairman and CEO of CYFIRMA, said, “CYFIRMA has earned a reputation as a market leader, grown its revenue base, and acquired global customers. Recently, we have successfully raised additional capital which will enable us to hire key resources, carry out market expansion and invest further in product engineering.” CYFIRMA provides multi-layered, real-time insights covering the broadest cyber intelligence use cases in the market. It effectively identifies potential threats in their planning stage, provides deep insights into the cyber threat landscape, and amplifies preparedness powered by predictive cyber threat visibility and intelligence.
Flip Fit Unveils Social Shopping Platform with $3.75M in Seed Funding
Flip Fit launched with $3.75 million in seed funding, unveiling the first social media application that enables users to receive a “fitting room in their living room” of items they specifically requested to try after seeing those items on friends and influencers they follow. The goal is to ensure that people purchase only what they will actually use. Flip’s Social Shopping platform blends the power of social media with the buying appeal of e-commerce. Customers receive pieces of clothing based on their preferences, likes and interactions. The fitting room is flipped into the living room, where they try on everything and share photos on the Flip social platform to get a thumbs up or down from friends on what looks best. “Fashion shopping has always been a social experience,” said Nooruldeen Agha, co-founder and co-CEO of Flip. "The decision for today’s shoppers to buy happens once they receive validation from friends and family, but e-commerce has made shopping very isolating. We are connecting the social behaviors of shopping, which were previously only possible offline, with a virtual experience. Flip is embracing the physiological aspect of decision-making with a technology that is unprecedented in this space. We are excited to build a social media community at the center of fashion shopping."
