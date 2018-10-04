A project led by Indian American associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at California State University at Fullerton has received a nearly $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant to enhance student success in the STEM fields.
The Sudarshan Kurwadkar-led project, “Building Capacity: Advancing Student Success in Undergraduate Engineering and Computer Science,” also aims to reduce the high repeat rate in lower-division gateway courses for engineering and computer science students, and to lower the achievement gap.
A CSU-Fullerton news release said that the effort aims to increase the retention and graduation rates of primarily Hispanic and other underrepresented students majoring in engineering and computer science, and will be launched in the fall.
“Economic disparity, family obligations, cultural conditioning and prior academic preparation create an uneven competition between these students and their economically better-off counterparts, thereby perpetuating the achievement gap,” Kurwadkar said in the release.
“This implies that underrepresentation of minority and female populations in STEM majors is a systemic problem that requires not only academic interventions, but also socio-cultural interventions,” Kurwadkar, a graduate of the Government College of Engineering in Amravati; Indian Institute of Technology at New Delhi; and Missouri University of Science and Technology, added. “This project is particularly important to tackle these challenges and improve undergraduate education in engineering and computer science.”
Each year, 200 students will be selected to participate in the project, with 50 of these students participating in a first-year research experience, where they will work in teams on a yearlong design project with a faculty adviser from each of the disciplines within the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the university said.
“Through this project’s holistic approach to learning, it will increase students’ retention and improve their chances of being successful in STEM majors, and ultimately, prepare them to be ready for the needs of the 21st-century engineering and technical workforce,” Kurwadkar said.
The grant is from the National Science Foundation’s “Improving Undergraduate STEM Education: Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.”
Among the project benefits to students are activities and resources to enhance student learning; foster student skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving, communication, collaboration and creative solution; summer undergraduate experience in laboratory and field research; the establishment of a Student-Teacher Interaction Council to promote faculty-student rapport, and to increase student persistence, perseverance and motivation to pursue a STEM degree; and intervention strategies for historically challenging lower-division engineering, computer science and mathematics courses in efforts to promote academic success, the university said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.