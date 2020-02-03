California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joined a Bay Area Council delegation for a visit to New Delhi, beginning Jan. 12, with the aim of expanding the state’s economic ties to India.
The visit came on the heels of a report issued last summer by the Bay Area Council, titled, “The Bay Area-SiliconValley and India: Convergence and Alignment in the Innovation Age.” During its four-day visit, the delegation met and participated in meetings with leaders in business, technology, and education. The delegates and the lieutenant governor paid particular attention to expanding ties in agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism.
The group also briefly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jan. 16 afternoon at the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
In an email to India-West after her visit to India, Kounalakis said: “I believe California’s already close relationship with India is poised for rapid growth and expansion.”
“It was a great pleasure to lead the Bay Area Council’s delegation to Delhi,” she said.
In a press statement before the trip, the lieutenant governor said: “As California’s representative for International Affairs and Trade Development, I am pleased to help lay the foundation to build robust, ongoing engagement with our international partners. California and India share much in common. Together, we will build on our partnership to create inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”
The lieutenant governor spent time with agricultural importers and highlighted the importance of the Indian market for California’s growers.
In 2017, California’s agricultural exports totaled $20.56 billion. The state’s largest agricultural exports are tree nuts — almonds, walnuts, and pistachios — which accounted for $7.3 billion in sales in 2017, according to data from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
In a tweet from India, Kounalakis wrote: “India buys more California almonds than anyone! In 2018, they purchased 14 percent of our almond crop – over $600 million!”
“On behalf of our 7,000 almond growers, I am pleased to say California is grateful to have such a robust partnership with India.”
Indian American farmers in the Yuba and Sutter County region grow roughly two-thirds of the United States’ almonds and walnuts. One hundred percent of the nation’s tree nuts for export are grown in California, according to the CDFA.
India remains an attractive market for investors, notwithstanding a lower than expected economic growth rate of 5 percent, Sean Randolph, senior director at the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, told India-West. “From the outside looking in, that’s a very strong growth rate,” he said, noting opportunities in many sectors still remain strong. Randolph developed and wrote the Bay Area Council report mentioned above, which can be read here: https://bit.ly/38Nmwnw.
Randolph acknowledged that India remains a somewhat rocky market, because of the nationalistic policies of the Narendra Modi-led administration. The delegation’s visit coincided with that of Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, the world’s largest e-retailer. Despite a pledge to invest $1 billion into the country to digitize small and medium businesses, Modi declined to meet with the businessman, who was also deeply admonished by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for alleged “predatory pricing” and unfair trade practices.
In a Jan. 23 op-ed entitled “Jeff Bezos’ Unhappy Passage to India,” The Wall Street Journal opined that India’s nationalistic outlook was getting in the way of its economic prospects. Referring to the recent snub of Bezos and other business leaders, the newspaper summated: “Such grandstanding may play well to the Hindu nationalist peanut gallery on Twitter, but it makes little economic sense. Instead of cold-shouldering foreign investors like Mr. Bezos, India ought to be doing more to woo them.”
MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora and a participant in the Delhi visit, told India-West: “This is the right time to engage with India, as it is slowing down. As a diaspora, it is time for us to show our support for our nation.”
“People need to look long-term. The numbers are there,” the Indian American venture capitalist said, adding that the digital space is rife with opportunities.
“Investors need to get in,” he said, noting that India is rapidly moving up on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index. In 2014, when Modi claimed his first term in office, India ranked at 142 on the scale. In 2019, the country ranked 63.
Renewable energy is a sector ripe for collaboration between California and India, emphasized Randolph, noting that Modi has set some ambitious targets for his country’s use of renewables, while California leads the U.S. in its use of renewable energy, even as the Trump administration walks away from the seminal Paris climate accord.
Randolph and Rangaswami both noted that tourism from India was a big boost to California’s coffers. More than 350,000 Indians traveled to California last year, spending more than $1.2 billion, said Rangaswami, adding that the new non-stop United Airlines flight from San Francisco to New Delhi is expected to bring in 18,000 more people each year in both directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.