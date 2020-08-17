Shuchita Sonalika, director and head of the Confederation of Indian Industry, North America, spoke Aug. 6 at the U.S.-India State Spotlight Webinar on Doing Business in California, a virtual webinar, co-sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-India Business Council. At the briefing, Sonalika shared a report showing that California ranked sixth in Indian business investments in U.S. states. India is the largest buyer of California almonds, buying almost $600 million of the product in 2018, much of it grown by Indian American farmers. (photo via Twitter)