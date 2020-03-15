The TiE SoCal monthly event was held last month in Newport Beach, California-based Stradling Law Offices, one of the latest strategic partners of TiE SoCal since president Anshuman Sinha was appointed in January, according to a press release.
The event, which tackled the issue of California’s Consumer Privacy Act, had a great turnout of charter members as well as local leaders and entrepreneurs from the community.
It kicked off with executive director Anil Ramineni addressing and welcoming the attendees and set the tone for the evening. Sinha followed suit, speaking about the benefits of becoming a member of the organization.
Nitin Bajaj, the charter member chair, hosted a panel featuring two of the club's charter members. Sanjay Dalal of oGoing and Manish Bhardia of ThinkAI spoke about their work and solutions for business growth. This was followed by a Q&A which gave the audience access to the speakers.
Ravi Kondagunta, speaker and events chair, conducted the Knowledge Series with the audience having exclusive access to Travis Brennan, one of Stradling Law's best lawyers, who gave an insightful presentation about the new California Consumer Privacy Act and how to make sure business owners are not violating anything in this era that is moving in mach ten-speed and has been difficult to keep up with.
The audience also were treated to a Q&A which was lengthy and comprised a lot of value-added to the event, giving access to one of the foremost experts to TiE members.
The second presenter was Archana Lahoti, CPA, who spoke on “Successfully Navigating the Income Tax Compliance Maze.” Both the speakers were well-received by the audience, which numbered 60-plus, according to the release.
TiE SoCal gave local business startups an opportunity to pitch and present their businesses. The startups who presented were Real Wave from San Diego, worry-free event management solutions for your business; Robotic Lawn Care Systems, a company from Sweden; and HearHere, a location-based platform for sharing stories backed by actor Kevin Costner
Several members of the TiE SoCal Angels Investment community heard the pitches, learning more about these unique and inspirational startups.
"This event was well organized, orchestrated, educational and also fun,” said TiE SoCal veteran charter member Balaji Rao. For more information visit socal.tie.org.
