The city of Hayward, Calif., announced that Canadian Consul General Rana Sarkar will be the focus of an upcoming Bay Area International Trade Luncheon.
The Feb. 27 annual international trade luncheon hosted by the Hayward Chamber of Commerce will allow opportunities for economic development with California’s second leading trading partner, the city said in a Jan. 30 news release.
Sarkar was appointed consul general of Canada in San Francisco/Silicon Valley in 2017. He previously served as national director for high growth markets at KPMG Canada and co-chairman of the advisory board at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto. From 2009 to 2013 he was president and chief executive officer of the Canada-India Business Council.
He co-founded Content Partners, a global content agency, and in 2001 the advisory firm Rawlings Atlantic Limited. He began his career as a consultant at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants in London and Munich and helped establish the company in India.
He attended the London School of Economics, Queens University at Kingston, Ontario, and the INSEAD Executive Program in France.
According to the California Chamber of Commerce, Canada has remained California’s second largest export market (after Mexico) since 2006, with a total value of over $16.7 billion in 2017, as well as exporting $9.2 billion in services to Canada. California imports $28.7 billion from Canada.
“Hayward is a perfect place for the consul general to discuss the bright future for trade between our countries,” Kim Huggett, president and CEO of the Hayward Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
The event, co-sponsored by California State University at East Bay’s College of Business and Economics, is open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Golden Peacock Banquet Hall and Conference Center in Hayward.
