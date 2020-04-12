Pledging its support towards India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Canon India last week announced a plethora of initiatives to empower the people of its adopted villages and SOS village homes. To ensure that the community members are fully equipped, safe and motivated to win the COVID-19 battle, the company is providing essential food and sanitation items across the villages, according to a press release.
As a part of the support, Canon India is providing 3000 food packets in its adopted villages. The food packets include essential ration items such as rice (5 kg), flour (5 kg), pulses (1 kg), salt (1 kg), sugar (1 kg) and cooking oil (1 kg). More than 12,000 people including daily wagers and Below Poverty Line families in the villages are expected to benefit from the concerted efforts of the company.
Canon India’s NGO partner, Humana People to People, is supporting in the procurement of food packets, packaging and distribution within the villages. In addition to this, to provide sanitation support to children of SOS Children’s Villages of Faridabad and Hyderabad, Canon India is distributing essential items such as sanitizers, liquid soap, cotton masks and other home cleansing products. Through this, the organization aims to support 500 children in these SOS villages for a period of one month, covering the 21 days lockdown period as well.
