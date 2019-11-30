• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Ponni Subbiah as SVP, global head of medical affairs and chief medical officer. Subbiah was most recently CMO for Indivior Inc. The Indian American was also the company spokesperson at policy discussions including testifying at the Presidential Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and Opioid Crisis and the hearing by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce on the opioid crisis. During her previous tenure of over 15 years at Pfizer, Inc., she held various leadership roles in global medical affairs. She received her medical degree from Madras Medical College in Chennai, India and completed a residency in neurology at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota.
• After building a successful prototype of the ultra-efficient, high-performance chip in under five months with a small seed investment, Untether AI went on to secure $20 million in Series A which closed in May 2019. As Untether AI continues to make rapid progress developing its market-leading chip architecture and advances into its next chapter of growth, technology veteran Arun Iyengar is joining as CEO. A former Altera, AMD and Xilinx executive, Iyengar brings over 20 years of operational and general management experience across a variety of markets from automotive, cloud, to wired and wireless infrastructure.
• Snow Software, a global technology intelligence solutions firm, announced chief marketing officer Sanjay Castelino has been appointed chief product officer. Castelino has over 20 years of experience in B2B technology, growing businesses from early stage startups to public companies. Before joining Snow, Castelino was the VP of marketing and revenue operations at Spiceworks and VP of product marketing and management at SolarWinds, among other positions including marketing and product leadership positions at NetStreams and Motive. He holds a B.S. from Purdue University and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.
• Volta, the industry leader in innovative electric vehicle charging networks, announced its new chief technology officer, Praveen Mandal, a seasoned industry veteran and entrepreneur within the electric vehicle space. A MIT Connection Science Fellow with an accomplished resume, Mandal brings a successful track record of impactful ideas for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and a fresh take on AI expertise to Volta and the industry. Mandal is a former engineer turned serial entrepreneur who jump started the electric vehicle charging industry through the co-founding of Chargepoint in 2007, where he also served as its president. He is also the CEO and Co-Founder of 2predict, a team of data scientists providing advanced machine learning solutions for innovative companies.
• Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the low power programmable leader, announced that Anjali Joshi was named to the company's board of directors and compensation committee. Joshi currently serves on the boards of McClatchy and MobileIron, and is an adviser to ClassKlap, Clinikk Healthcare, and Next Force Technology. Prior, she was at Google for 12 years, most recently as VP product management leading product development for multiple search products. Before joining Google, she was EVP of engineering at Covad Communications. She started her career at AT&T Bell Laboratories. Joshi is a graduate of Stanford University, the University at Buffalo and IIT Kanpur.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
