• Airgain Inc., a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise and automotive, announced that Indian American executive Anil Doradla, CFO, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Doradla will continue to assist Airgain as an advisor and provide transitional, consulting services.
• Grid Dynamics International Inc., a leader in driving enterprise-level digital transformation, announced the appointment of Anil Doradla as CFO (see item above). Doradla most recently served as CFO of Airgain Inc. Prior to Airgain, he was an equity research analyst at William Blair covering the technology sector that included ITO and BPO Services from June 2008 through January 2018. Prior to William Blair, Doradla held a range of senior finance, strategy and technology roles with Caris and Company, Deutsche Bank AG, AT&T Labs and LCC International.
• Kewaunee Scientific Corporation announced that Mandar Ranade has joined the company as VP of IT. Ranade has an M.B.A. from the University of Leeds and a bachelor of engineering from University of Pune. He also has certifications as a project management professional, Certified Scrum Master, ITIL certification and a master of Oracle applications.
• nVent Electric plc. announced that Aravind Padmanabhan has joined the company as EVP and CTO. Padmanabhan comes to nVent from Honeywell, where he served in a range of global CTO and engineering roles focused on the internet of things, cloud technologies and connectivity to advance customer solutions and experiences.
• Orb Health has hired Preet Goraya to oversee Medical Operations that service the exploding demand for its virtual Chronic Care Management service. Goraya’s 15-plus years’ experience as a highly effective executive in healthcare and insurance operations and his background and education in medicine combine to drive unprecedented results in primary care, telehealth, and remote clinical care execution. His previous work at RSA Medical saw him build a remote care delivery center with over 500 providers He holds a medical degree from Medical University of America, and an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.
• Rothschild & Co’s global advisory business announced that Navdeep Kalsi will join its North America business as managing director. Kalsi joins Rothschild from BMO Capital Markets, where he was a managing director and responsible for consumer products investment banking coverage. Prior to joining BMO in 2011, Kalsi held roles at Morgan Stanley in London and Bank of America in New York. Kalsi holds a B.S. from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.
• ONE Media 3.0 LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., announced that Sesh Simha has has been promoted to VP for advanced technology. Simha joined ONE Media 3.0 in August 2016 as its senior director for advanced projects. He is the former senior product manager for Spirent Communications. Simha served as a wireless and telecom consultant supporting a wireless operator in its 700 MHz LTE build-out planning as well as working with Cogent Communications, Teleglobe, INTELSAT and Hughes Network Systems. He is a graduate of IIT Bombay and the University of Michigan.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.