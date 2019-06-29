• Akamai Technologies Inc., an intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences firm, announced the election of Madhu Ranganathan to fill a vacancy on the Akamai Board of Directors. Ranganathan will also serve on the audit and finance committees. The Indian American executive has served as CFO at various global companies for nearly 15 years. Currently, she is executive VP and CFO of OpenText. Prior to OpenText, Ranganathan was CFO at [24]7.ai, an artificial intelligence and customer experience software company, as well as at Rackable Systems Inc. Ranganathan is a graduate of the University of Madras and the University of Massachusetts.
• Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a $33 billion alternative investment firm focused on credit and real estate investing, named Sunil Kothari a managing director. Kothari most recently served as executive VP and portfolio manager at PIMCO Europe Ltd., where he was head of the European ABS and covered bond desks and led acquisitions of whole loan portfolios for fixed income and alternatives strategies. Prior to his role in Europe, Kothari served as a VP on PIMCO’s U.S. structured credit team.
• Hitachi Vantara Federal announced that Dr. Pragyansmita Nayak has joined the company as chief data scientist. Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara Federal, Nayak was the principal research engineer with Apogee Research LLC. Before Apogee, Nayak worked on the Momentum Financial project at CGI Federal Inc. as a technical and data architect. Nayak holds a doctorate in computational sciences and informatics from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from BITS Pilani.
• Balbec Capital, a global private investment firm, named Vasanth Raj as a managing director and head of asset management of Europe. Raj joins Balbec with 24 years of experience in varied financial services sectors including corporate, investment and retail banking across sales, operations and technology functional units. Raj was most recently the COO of Cepal Greece. Prior to Cepal, he was at Intesa Sanpaolo Hungary. Before joining Intesa, Raj spent 19 years with Citibank in various senior roles. He is a graduate of BITS Pilani and the London Business School.
• FourKites, the predictive supply chain visibility firm, named Vivek Vaid as the company’s CTO. Prior to FourKites, he served as chief data officer for Uptake. Previously, Vaid led a global team of over 500 employees across 13 countries as Morningstar’s Head of Institution and Platform technologies. Earlier in his career, Vaid served in a variety of roles in the consulting, retail, airline and financial industries, building cutting-edge products and large-scale distributed systems. Vaid holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from the University of Maryland.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
