• The American Telugu Association, a nearly three decades old Telugu organization serving the interests of the ever burgeoning Indian American Telugu community in the U.S., elected Parmesh Bheemreddy as its new president. Bheemreddy was sworn in Jan. 19 at a board meeting. Born in Pothireddypadu village of Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, Bheemreddy came to U.S. on a student visa to pursue higher education in computer science. Being a software professional himself, he established a firm and helped many students and professionals from India to settle down in the U.S. Bheemreddy is a well-known community volunteer, co-founder of Palamuru NRI forum and has conducted various charity activities across the district.
• Deepak Nainal has joined CHP Family Dental in Great Barrington, Mass. A 2018 graduate of the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, Nainal completed his residency program at the Goldman School of Dental Medicine Clinic. He also earned an M.B.A. from the New York Institute of Technology, and holds a bachelor's degree in dental surgery from Maharishi Markandeshwar University in India. Nainal's practice includes general dentistry, restorations, crowns and bridges, removable partial and complete dentures, root canal therapy and periodontal treatment. He is fluent in both Hindi and Punjabi.
• Dr. Girish Dhall has been named as division director for the Hematology-Oncology and Blood Marrow Transplantation program in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Pediatrics and Children’s of Alabama. Dhall is currently an associate professor of pediatrics and director of the Neuro-oncology Program at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and will join the department at the end of May 2019. Dhall has been at CHLA and on the faculty at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California since 2007, when he completed his fellowship in pediatric neuro-oncology. Dhall completed his fellowship in pediatric hematology-oncology at New York University Medical Center, residency in pediatrics at New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York, and medical school at Grant Medical College, Mumbai, India.
• International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced that Divya Gupta, a partner in the firm’s Costa Mesa, Calif., office, has been selected as a Fellow for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2019 Fellows Program. The LCLD is a national organization comprised of general counsels at leading businesses and other organizations as well as managing partners of major law firms.
• Sansoro Health Inc., a pioneer in health care data integration, announced that Micky Tripathi, president and CEO of the Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Tripathi brings rich experience in EHRs and health information exchange from his nearly 15-years of leadership at the Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative, a non-profit collaboration of 34 leading Massachusetts organizations. Tripathi serves on the boards of the Sequoia Project, CommonWell Health Alliance, and the CARIN Alliance, and is an Executive Advisor to LRV Health, a digital health investment firm.
