• Amit Dogra has joined Sanctuary Wealth as chief experience officer. The Indian American executive is a nationally recognized industry thought leader and frequent contributor to such outlets as Yahoo! Finance, Financial-Planning.com, CityWire, and more, in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Sanctuary, Dogra served as CEO of Third Seven Advisors, a national advisory firm that provides services and solutions to both RIAs and family offices. Previously, he was managing director for HighTower Advisors, where he was responsible for overseeing more than 175 advisors representing $35 billion in assets under management.
• Zenoss Inc., an intelligent application and service monitoring firm, named Ani Gujrathi CTO. Most recently, he led engineering, architecture and operations teams for Kibo. Prior to Kibo, Gujrathi served as VP of engineering at cloud e-commerce platform provider Volusion. He also previously led enterprise architecture for Dell IT and has extensive experience in designing solutions from factory automation, logistics and warehouse management to customer relationship management and Salesforce automation. Gujrathi is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and D.Y. Patil College of Engineering in Pune.
• Five9 Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, named Anand Chandrasekaran executive VP of product management. Chandrasekaran was most recently a director at Facebook focused on the Messenger Platform. Previously, Chandrasekaran was CPO at Snapdeal, one of India’s largest e-commerce companies with current annual gross sales exceeding $9 billion, and Bharti Airtel, one of the world’s largest mobile network operators with almost 300 million subscribers. He also co-founded Aeroprise, which became the most-deployed solution worldwide for mobile IT service management. He’s a graduate of PSG College of Technology in India and Stanford University.
• TIAA, a financial services provider, named Sanjay Gupta chief customer officer of TIAA Financial Solutions. Prior to joining TIAA, Gupta served as executive VP of marketing, innovation and corporate relations at Allstate. He also previously served as chief marketing officer of Ally Financial. Previously, he held several roles at Bank of America. Gupta holds a bachelor of electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai and an M.B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin. He will be based at TIAA’s New York headquarters.
• Tachyum Inc. appointed Kiran Malwankar to the position of VP of system engineering. Malwankar, a 30-year veteran of both pre-IPO companies and industry leaders, holds 21 U.S. patents in technologies such as I/O virtualization, PCIe, storage virtualization, and flash/solid-state media. Malwankar joins the company after founding and/or joining a series of successful startups that delivered innovations in memory, AI, IoT, cloud, and flash devices; five of these companies were acquired and one went public. In addition, he has held executive and senior-level engineering positions at dominant vendors such as Cisco, Violin Memory, Nishan Systems/McDATA, and Aprius/FusionIO. He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
