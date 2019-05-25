• Anaplan Inc., a pioneer in connected planning, named Suresh Vasudevan to its Board of Directors. Vasudevan is the president and CEO of Sysdig, Inc., a container intelligence company. Prior to joining Sysdig, he was president and CEO of Nimble Storage Inc. and CEO of Omneon Inc. as well as at NetApp Inc. in a variety of roles. He is a graduate of BITS Pilani and IIM in Kolkata.
• UMass Memorial Medical Center has welcomed three new physicians including Dr. Amrutha Balakrishnan. Balakrishnan received her medical degree from Terna Medical College, India. She completed a family medicine residency at University of Maryland, Baltimore. Currently, the Indian American physician specializes in family medicine at Marlborough Primary Care in Marlboro.
• Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced that Neha Parikh has joined Carvana’s board of directors. Parikh is the president of Hotwire, a leading online travel site and part of the Expedia Group family of brands. Parikh first started with Expedia Group in 2008 with Hotels.com. In addition to her experience with the Expedia Group, Parikh has held marketing and product development roles at Dade Behring and worked as a management consultant at Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
• Xerox announced the appointment of Naresh Shanker as senior VP, CTO. Shanker, who joined Xerox in January, previously was chief information officer of HP Inc. There, he led the company’s transition to a digital services business, delivering material operational and bottom-line improvements through strategic and transformative IT programs. He also has held senior leadership roles at Palm Inc. and Agilent Technologies and holds a U.S. patent for developing software that enables high-volume, microtransactions from a digital storefront.
• Persistent Systems announced the appointment of Sandeep Kalra as president of technology services. Previously, Kalra was senior VP and GM of digital transformation solutions at HARMAN International. Prior to that, Kalra held multiple leadership positions at HCL Technologies. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.
• Arm announced the appointment of Inder M. Singh as executive VP and CFO. Singh joins Arm from Unisys, which he joined in March 2016 and served as senior VP and CFO. Prior to Unisys, Singh was managing director, technology, media and communications at SunTrust Bank. He is a graduate of Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science and New York University’s Stern School of Business.
• Kaylan Viswanathan has been named the interim president and executive VP of the Hindu University of America. Viswanathan received his master’s degree in computer and information science from Ohio State University. Until recently he was a global practice head, for a business information management practice for Tata Consultancy Services. He has studied Hindu Scriptures pertaining to Advaita Vedanta under Swami Dayananda Saraswati.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.