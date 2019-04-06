• Avalara Inc., a Seattle, Wash.-based provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, announced the appointment of Amit Mathradas as president and COO and Sanjay Parthasarathy as chief product officer. Prior to joining Avalara, Mathradas served as GM and head of North American Small Business at digital payments company PayPal. The Indian American executive’s experience also includes working as senior vice president and general manager of Web.com and serving 14 years at Dell in a variety of roles, eventually as GM for the organization’s small business division. Parthasarathy joined Avalara from Indix. Before founding Indix, Parthasarathy was a senior executive and leader at Microsoft for nearly 20 years. Parthasarathy also helped launch the .NET platform, and as regional director of Microsoft South Asia, he was instrumental in Microsoft’s early investment and expansion into India.
• BPM announced Rono Ghosh has joined the firm as part of its International Tax Services practice. Ghosh has nearly 20 years of experience, counseling a wide range of early-stage and mid-market technology companies in the San Francisco Bay Area with international growth. His background includes five years of corporate finance experience working in Silicon Valley with Lehman Brothers and Piper Jaffray advising technology companies on IPOs, follow-on offerings and M&A. He graduated from Harvard University before receiving his JD and MBA from Boston University.
• Neurogene, Inc., a company founded with a mission to bring life-changing medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, named Dr. Sukumar Nagendran to its board of directors. Most recently, Nagendran served as the chief medical officer and senior VP at AveXis, Inc. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Reata Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer and Novartis in medical affairs and clinical development. Prior to moving into the biotech industry, Nagendran practiced internal medicine. He received his M.D. from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and completed his training in internal medicine at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
• Foley & Lardner has hired former National Basketball Association executive and in-house counsel Bobby Sharma as a special adviser in New York. Sharma has spent close to two decades in the sports industry, including stops at the NBA and major sports marketing agency IMG. He is currently chairman of sports, media and entertainment investment outfit Blue Devil Holdings and a partner at sports-focused private equity firm GACP Sports. He also co-founded an advisory firm called Electronic Sports Group, which focuses on video gaming competitions known as esports.
• Project Management Institute’s named Sunil Prashara president and CEO. Prior to joining PMI, Prashara served as CEO of i1too Ltd. in the U.K., a sales accelerator for digital start-ups, which he founded in 2016 and grew internationally. He previously served as CEO of Expereo International, and also held numerous executive leadership positions throughout the information and communications technology and telecommunications industries.
