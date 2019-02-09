• Bibby Financial Services Canada has named Kash Ahmad as the managing director. Ahmad joined BFS in December 2017 as the specialist director for BFS UK, where he led the Trade Finance, Export Finance, Construction Finance and Recruitment Finance divisions. Prior to BFS, he worked at Lloyds Commercial Banking. He also held roles at Barclays Bank Pakistan and Barclays Bank’s UK Global Corporates division.
• Dr. Ananthakrishnan Ramani has joined Albany Med’s Division of Infectious Disease.
An expert in infectious diseases, the Indian American physician specializes in treating patients with HIV and hepatitis C. He also treats a wide range of other infections, including pneumonia, influenza, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and skin and soft tissue infections. Prior to joining Albany Med, Ramani served the patients of Columbia and Greene counties for 20 years. He continues to serve as medical director for the Columbia County Department of Health. Prior to joining Albany Med, he was a professor of medicine in India. He earned his medical degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in India.
• ICR Capital, a transaction advisory firm and affiliate of ICR, a strategic communications agency, named Sameer Khambadkone as managing director. Khambadkone joins the team through ICR’s acquisition of Westwicke Partners. Prior to joining Westwicke, he was at Sanford Bernstein. Prior to Bernstein, Khambadkone was a director in the corporate finance group at Loughlin Meghji + Company. He also worked at JPMorgan.
• Entersekt, an innovator in mobile-first fintech solutions, announced the addition of digital identity and business development expert Jennifer Singh to assist in strategic business development. Prior to joining Entersekt, Singh held leadership positions at industry giants like Thomson Reuters, TD Securities, and Callidus Capital Management, which was later acquired by Blackstone Group’s GSO Capital Partners.
• Cornerstone OnDemand, a cloud-based learning and human capital management software company, has appointed a new managing director of Asia, Kartik Krishnamurthy. Most recently he was at ADP. Prior to ADP, he was one of LinkedIn’s first hires in Southeast Asia and held a number of leadership responsibilities, including sales enablement for LinkedIn Talent Solutions across Hong Kong, India, and Southeast Asia, and launching the talent solutions business in Indonesia.
• Cavirin Systems Inc. announced the appointment of seasoned executive Praveen Jain as CTO. Previously, he has been a business leader and also a co-founder for several successful startups including Insieme Networks, which was acquired by Cisco for $863 million. Prior to Insieme Networks, Jain also led UCS server engineering at start-up Nuova Systems, while prior to Nuova Systems, he was a director of Engineering at Andiamo Systems, also acquired by Cisco.
• Aiqudo, the AI pioneer bringing natural language voice commands to mobile apps, named Jatin Mehta VP of business development. Mehta joins Aiqudo after wrapping more than five years at Amazon where he most recently focused on Alexa’s monetization efforts. Prior to his work at Amazon, Mehta spent more than seven years at Dell. Mehta earned both his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Purdue University.
• Nagpurnanand Prabhala, an expert in empirical corporate finance and financial intermediation, has joined the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School’s full-time faculty as a professor in the research track. Prabhala comes to Carey from the University of Maryland, where he held an appointment as professor of finance and served as the chair of the finance area since 2017. He received his Ph.D. in finance from the New York University’s Stern School of Business in 1994. He spent his early academic years at Yale University before joining the University of Maryland in 1999.
