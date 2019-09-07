• BioVentrix Inc., a pioneer of technologies and procedures for the less invasive treatment of heart failure, announced Thasee Pillay has been named chief medical officer for Europe. He has held appointments in the UK, U.S. and India as a cardiac surgeon with special interest in advanced surgical techniques. He is an expert in beating heart CABG, mini access AVR, sutureless AVR and heart and lung transplantation.
• HCB Health, one of the country’s leading, independent healthcare communications agencies, announced it has hired 14 staff to support the firm's new clients and creative services. Among the hires was Pooja Desai, Indian American senior account executive in Chicago.
• Exicure Inc., a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid constructs, announced the appointment of Dr. Bali Muralidhar to its Board of Directors. Muralidhar has more than 15 years’ experience in healthcare across a range of functions and currently serves as partner at Abingworth LLP. Prior to joining Abingworth, Muralidhar was a senior partner at MVM Partners LLP and a member of Bain Capital’s leverage buyout team. He is a graduate of the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.
• McFarland Clinic announced that Dr. Shobhadarshini Gogoi has joined the clinic as a hospitalist. Gogoi completed her bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery at the Gauhati Medical College in Assam, India. She became board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 2015.
• Texas Pacific Land Trust announced the appointment of Sameer Parasnis to the position of executive VP and chief commercial officer. Prior to joining TPL, he served as a MD of Stifel Financial Corporation’s oil and gas team in Houston. Prior to his time at Stifel, he was at Credit Suisse and has also worked at GMP Securities and Citigroup, Inc. Parasnis is a graduate of the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, Southern Methodist University and the London Business School.
• The Board of MetroPlus Health Plan named Dr. Sanjiv S. Shah as the health plan’s new chief medical officer. Shah joins MetroPlus from the Mount Sinai Health System where he served as medical director. He also served as CMO at Fidelis Care and deputy CMO and associate medical director of HIV Services at MetroPlus. Shah earned his medical degrees from University of Nottingham School of Medicine in the U.K. and a master of public health in epidemiology from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. He completed his residency at Mount Sinai.
• CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent research, hired Ishtmeet Sahni to be the company’s VP of engineering. Shani comes to CFRA from Gannett Co. Inc where he was VP of software engineering. In addition to his prior company experiences, Ishtmeet also served as captain in the Indian Army for six years.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
