• The Board of Directors of Southern Company elected Dr. Janaki Akella as an independent director, joining the Operations, Environmental and Safety Committee and the Business Security Subcommittee. Akella has served as business leader, digital transformations at Google since 2017. The Indian American executive has also held various positions with McKinsey & Company. Akella began her career with Hewlett-Packard. She earned a doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University, where she also was a Post-Doctoral Fellow; a M.S. from Boston University; and a bachelor's from the College of Engineering in Guindy, India.
• PMSM/19six Architects, one of the oldest architectural firms in California, has announced Monisha Adnani has been promoted to principal. Adnani joined PMSM/19six in September 2001 and has since become instrumental to PMSM/19six Architects’ growth. In 2014, she was appointed to associate. Adnani is a LEED accredited professional and holds a masters in architecture from University of Colorado; she earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at LS Raheja School of Architecture in Mumbai.
• Greenspoon Marder announced the expansion of the firm's litigation practice group with the addition of partner Jayesh Patel in Los Angeles. Patel is a trial litigator focused on complex financial, real estate and commercial litigation. He has experience with providing advisory and litigation services, including trial, on insurance coverage, securities and financial misrepresentation, lending and loan guarantees, shareholder or member disputes and dissolution claims.
• Larsen & Toubro Infotech, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has appointed Nachiket Deshpande as its COO. Deshpande brings more than 23 years of experience in delivery management, customer relationships management, account and P&L management across verticals, technologies and geographies. He was previously senior VP and global delivery head for the banking and financial services unit at Cognizant Technology Solutions. Deshpande holds a degree in electronics engineering from the College of Engineering in Pune, India.
• The Associated Press named senior VP Daisy Veerasingham as its chief revenue officer, a new position that will consolidate global revenue operations under one director as the 172-year-old news cooperative widens its customer base beyond traditional media. Veerasingham has overseen sales across all formats and business units in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Asia since 2008, and was promoted to senior vice president for international revenue in 2010. She was a driving force behind the redesign of AP's video business.
• CF Industries Holdings Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has elected Javed Ahmed, former chief executive officer of Tate & Lyle PLC, as an independent director of the company. Prior to his role at Tate & Lyle, Ahmed, 58, spent 17 years with Benckiser NV, a leading consumer products group, in a number of senior roles. He began his career with Procter & Gamble before spending five years with Bain & Co. He is a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and Williams College.
