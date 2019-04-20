• Bridgepoint Education recently named Umang Jain as CTO. Prior to joining Bridgepoint, Jain served as chief information officer for Hill Physicians Medical Group. Before Hill, the Indian American executive held several positions with increasing responsibility at Blue Shield of California where he worked for almost a decade. In addition, he founded Bright Start, an angel investment group that funds and mentors early-stage startups in the education space to help them grow. Jain holds an M.B.A. from U.C. Berkeley's Walter A. Haas School of Business and a bachelor's degree in technology from IIT Delhi.
• Tyto Athene LLC, backed by Arlington Capital Partners, named Kay Kapoor to its Executive Advisory Board. Kapoor is the founder and CEO of Arya Technologies LLC. She brings to the Tyto Athene EAB more than 27 years of industry experience in technology driven companies serving government markets. Prior to her role at Arya Technologies, Kapoor served as president of AT&T’s Global Public Sector organization. She also served as chairperson and CEO of Accenture Federal Services. Before that, Kapoor spent 20 years with Lockheed Martin Corporation.
• Sanborn has named Dr. Srini Dharmapuri VP and chief scientist. Additionally, he will also operate as a program manager and provide assistance in business development efforts. He has over 30 years of global experience, including extensive hands-on experience in a variety of roles in remote sensing, lidar, photogrammetry and UAS. Prior to relocating to the U.S., he was a senior scientist at India’s premier space research institution—analogous to NASA in the U.S. Dharmapuri holds a doctorate in satellite photogrammetry, a M.Tech in technology in remote sensing and an M.S. in physics.
• Tesla promoted its corporate controller Vaibhav Taneja to chief accounting officer. Taneja fills the gap created when former CAO Dave Morton left in September after just one month on the job. Taneja joined Tesla in 2017 following its acquisition of solar power company SolarCity, where he was corporate controller. Prior to that, Taneja worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in India and the U.S. from July 1999 to March 2016, finishing his tenure there as a senior manager in its assurance practice.
• Inspire Brands announced that Raghu Sagi will join the company as chief information officer. Sagi most recently served as CEO for Sephora Americas. Among the many industry awards and recognition won by Sephora overall during his tenure were the L2 Digital IQ “Genius” ranking (five years in a row), Retailer of The Year (2018), WWD Beauty “Visionary” (2016), and others. Prior to Sephora, Sagi held technology leadership positions at Walmart, and before that was at Best Buy and Accenture.
• Axcella Health, a biotechnology company pioneering the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to address dysregulated metabolism and support health, announced the appointment of Dr. Shreeram Aradhye as executive VP and chief development officer. Aradhye most recently was chief medical officer and global head of medical affairs for Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
