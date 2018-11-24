• Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, named Sweta Vaidya to the Capital Markets Research group. Vaidya joins Callan from Willis Towers Watson where she was until recently the director of investment strategy, primarily focusing on asset/liability modeling and pension investment strategy analysis. In addition to her actuarial accreditation and being an enrolled actuary, the Indian American has earned the right to use the chartered financial analyst designation. She is a graduate of New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business with majors in finance and actuarial science.
• Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, named Arundhati Bhattacharya to its board of directors for a five-year term beginning Jan. 1. Bhattacharya was the first woman chair of State Bank of India. Bhattacharya is a postgraduate degree holder in English. She is also an Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.
• Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, named Rahul Sen a partner in London. Sen has also been named global leader of wealth management and private banking at Boyden. Prior to Boyden, Sen was the global head of the Private Wealth Management practice for a leading executive search firm. Prior to that he was director and head of Private Wealth Management Search in Asia-Pacific for another leading global firm. Before working in executive search, Sen was a private banker at HSBC and DSP Merrill Lynch in Mumbai, India.
• Pipedrive Inc., a leading sales pipeline software and CRM of choice for over 75,000 companies, named Vinay Ramani chief product officer, based in London. Ramani joins Pipedrive from Google, where he was product lead on the Search Ads team. Before joining Google, he held product leadership roles within high profile customer-centric organizations including Uber, Yahoo! and Adobe. He holds an M.B.A. from U.C. Berkeley and an undergraduate degree from IIT Kharagpur.
• Fidelity Charitable named Nageeb Sumar VP of philanthropic strategies. Sumar spent almost nine years at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, most recently serving as deputy director of philanthropic partnerships for global policy and advocacy. He earned a law degree from McGill Law School, a master’s degree from Queen’s University School of Business, and bachelor’s degrees from Cornell University.
• American Electric Power named Raja Sundararajan president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio. He is currently AEP's vice president of regulatory services. Sundararajan, 43, has held several leadership positions since joining AEP in 2002. He is a graduate of IIT Madras, the University of Maryland, the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia.
• IDC India announced the appointment of Santanu Ganguly as director of consulting at IDC India and South Asia. He has over 23 years of rich experience in the IT Industry. Before joining IDC, he was the associate director of cloud and resiliency managed infrastructure services with IBM at Singapore.
