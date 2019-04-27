Code42, a next-gen data loss protection firm, announced that Ananth Appathurai has joined the company as its senior VP of strategic partnerships and corporate development. Appathurai brings to his position deep expertise in the security industry and an impressive track record of helping companies expand their businesses through strategic partnerships with some of the most innovative software and technology companies, including Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, McAfee, Microsoft and VMware. In past roles, the Indian American executive has led cross-functional global teams focused on disruptive technologies and service offerings at startups, such as Avecto, NComputing and AppSense, as well as global public companies, including Siemens, Polycom and Tata Consultancy Services.
• Flare Capital Partners, a healthcare technology venture capital firm, named healthcare technology investor and experienced policy professional Parth Desai as a senior associate. He joins Flare Capital from the investment team at New York-Presbyterian Ventures. Desai also spent several years at Deloitte Consulting helping hospital and health plan executives reinvent their business models. Desai began his career as a health policy analyst for the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Desai earned his M.A. and a master of public health from Boston University and a B.S. from Boston College.
• Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies, named Rekha Hemrajani as COO and CFO. Hemrajani joins Arcus from FLX Bio where she was COO. Prior to FLX Bio, Hemrajani was CFO and senior VP of business and financial operations at 3-V Biosciences. Previously, she was VP, head of licensing and mergers and acquisitions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and VP of business development at Exelixis. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Northwestern University.
• Advicent, a provider of financial planning technology, named Asha Dewan to be the firm’s VP of partner experience. Most recently, Dewan served as VP of retail sales manager for Bank Mutual in Milwaukee where her accomplishments included the creation of a client-focused conversation model, a coaching methodology and several reimagined financial product suites. Her deep subject-matter expertise makes her well attuned to both the needs of front-office representatives as well as the back-office protocols that optimize profitability for large financial institutions.
• CAE named Rekha Ranganathan president of CAE Healthcare. Ranganathan previously held leadership positions at Philips Health. Her latest position was VP and global GM for Computed Tomography and Advanced Molecular Imaging within the Diagnostic imaging group. Ranganathan also served in strategy and marketing roles at McKinsey. She holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in mechanical engineering and materials science from U.C. Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree in metallurgy and material science from IIT.
• AlertEnterprise Inc. announced the appointment of Ashish Khurana as director of sales for the Eastern U.S. Khurana has 20 years of experience with primary expertise in solution selling for Identity Management products. Khurana will help spearhead the development of partner sales in the eastern United States.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
